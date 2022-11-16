State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — Two drivers escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 1:57 p.m. Nov. 12 along Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
PENN TOWNSHIP — Two drivers escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 1:57 p.m. Nov. 12 along Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by Janice Vass, 74, of Selinsgrove entered Route 522 from Pennsylvania Avenue and struck a 2020 Hyundai Tucson driven by Kelly Brubaker, 63, of Kreamer.
Vass was cited with stop signs and yield signs.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Middleburg man reported the theft of a 1997 Harley-Davidson.
The theft was reported at 11:22 a.m. Oct. 11 along White Top Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
MIDDLEBURG — Erik Yost-King, 32, of Beavertown, was charged after troopers said he attempted to provide drug-free urine when taking a drug test.
The alleged incident occurred at 9:15 a.m. Oct. 29 at the Snyder County Courthouse, 9 W. Market St., Middleburg.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Muncy man sustained injuries of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 6:22 a.m. Nov. 10 along Brouse Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Dakota Wertman was driving a 2022 Honda Civic east on Brouse Road when the car struck a guide rail, causing the car to travel along an embankment and its roof to be ripped off. Wertman was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment, and cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Jennifer Pehowic, 51, of Northumberland, was uninjured when troopers said a 2021 Nissan Maxima she was driving struck a deer.
The crash occurred at 6:02 p.m. Nov. 7 along Interstate 180, east of the Halls Pennsdale exit, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Sergio Acevedo, 41, of Montgomery, was charged after allegedly assaulting a 41-year-old Montgomery man.
The incident occurred at 1:29 a.m. Oct. 7 at 559 Bishop Lane, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Owen Phillips, 27, of Muncy, reported signing a $3,400 contract with Billy’s Home Repair and Maintenance, for work which was never completed.
The incident occurred June 12 at 528 Ruben Kehrer Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Lexies Laundry, of Beaver Springs, reported someone obtaining money from a skills game machine, and using it to obtain cash-out tickets.
The incident occurred at 12:58 a.m. Nov. 14 at 19819 Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder Co
