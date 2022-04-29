LEWISBURG — Transitions of PA is described by its chief executive officer as an organization which covers more ground than how it is described in its mission statement.
Mae-Ling Kranz, CEO for Transitions of PA, said the organization’s description as a “crisis center that provides advocacy, empowerment and education to victims, families survivors and communities” is a good start, but doesn’t completely tell what they are all about.
“When you take a look at our website, we really lay out our values about what we do to support each other as staff, what we do to be supportive for survivors,” Kranz said. “Our role is to empower them and provide them options, not to tell them what they should or shouldn’t be doing in their lives.”
Kranz said staff meetings include reciting a reaffirmation of the commitment to help people in crisis, often crises which include domestic violence and human trafficking.
Over the course of the pandemic, Kranz said there has been an upswing in requests for services. Not only was keeping safe distances a must, but there were also more requests for emergency services.
Specifically, the need for emergency housing which led to expanding outside the usual safe hour arrangements.
“We ended up using a lot of local hotels for a period of time to keep people spread out,” Kranz said. “We’re still doing a little of that but our safe houses are fully up and operational. They are able to house the same capacity of victims and survivors as they were before.”
Counseling and therapy have also become significant service requests, notably among children and young adults. They are working through a waiting list for child advocacy services and a high number of requests for one-on-one services.
“You hear a lot of concerns generally about the mental health of children through grade 12 (and) college students,” Kranz said. “For awhile you were hearing about it but you weren’t seeing a lot of really push-for-need.”
At the same time, the Transitions education staff is getting more requests to come to schools. Not only do they offer programs on healthy relationships and bullying prevention, but they are also getting requests by support teachers and staff.
“That is great that we are getting a lot of requests,” Kranz said. “It is one of those situations that, ‘If you build it, they will come.’ Well, the pandemic has created the situation where the requests are more than what we have capacity for in a lot of ways.”
Changes in the labor market have affected Transitions. Kranz said there has been turnover and they have made changes to their salary structure as they have filled vacancies.
It also helped to be fully transparent.
Kranz said the organization’s values, hiring structure, salaries were now posted at www.transitionsofpa.org along with openings and other information.
“That’s been really good for us,” Kranz said. “Now you have people who are weeding themselves out. If they don’t really want to be here and don’t like what they see, they are not applying.”
Financial support is always welcome especially in times of increased need, Kranz said. Though costs go up, services are still offered to clients at no charge.
Kranz said the facial covering mandate for the staff was recently removed. But it could be imposed again if COVID-19 numbers head higher. If visitors request a staff member wear a facial covering, they will.
Kranz said human trafficking has remained a challenge and will elaborate in an upcoming edition of The Standard-Journal.
