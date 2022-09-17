Continuing from last week. Remember these are notes from 1997. I believe some of you may remember things in your experience. I hope you smile as you remember your own 1997.
Renee and Barry are still working at their same jobs; raising two TEENAGERS! Renee wants to take a few years vacation. I told her our generation made it through, she will too!
Paula and Duane live in Lewisburg. He is at the penitentiary (outside the bars.) We love having them closer (most anything is closer than Germany, this is VERY nice).
Grandson Dan is doing well. He played basketball, football, and baseball this year. He still needs to go for check ups and get blood products and/or drugs to help his immune system, but he is doing everything he can to be well. He is over 6 ft. Tall and will be 16 in January, He wears size 15 shoe!
Andrew, 14, is 6”2’ tall. He only played baseball, but he also goes hunting. He does pretty well in school despite his propensity for clowning around. He can imitate a lot of people and cultures. He is very witty, but I can see where a teacher would tire of it in the classroom. When he complains to me about the teachers, I remind him his Gram is a teacher and would probably give him some talking to if he didn’t use restraint during class. His teachers like him very much!
He is a very tender-hearted boy. In May, Andrew asked Jesus to be his personal Savior. He was baptized a few months ago. He is very serious about his commitment. This, combined with his wit and sense of humor make him a good friend.
Vivian enjoys reading. She was 2 in August. Her most favorite thing is book. She also likes to play in the tree house and have extended family tea parties.
A sad thing this year was that Paul’s dad passed away. He had not been well for a long time, he really was wanting to go home and rest with the Lord. He leaves a great heritage of love and trust for his children.
My dad will be 80 on Dec. 31. We three kids are having a party for him. We asked for no gifts, but to send a picture and a paragraph telling what he means to you, or a favorite memory. I am making an album for him.
We are in the process of making a pole barn. It is one of those things operating by Murphy’s Law.
My sister Anne, had spinal surgery in the end of June. Because Anne’s daughter, Terri, was able to get off work and take Anne to the hospital and be waiting for her; I went horseback riding for awhile in early a.m. Then went to a Christian Women’s Club Exec. Meeting which I earlier though I could not make. By the time I got home, it was like a zoo here the rest of the day. Take that back, a zoo is more orderly.
Anne arrived back in her room at 7 p.m . Thankfully, the operation was successful and she went home the following day. After a myriad of phone calls, I will be able to relax and go to bed. Tomorrow will be another great day the Lord has made.
The blessings of the Lord abound; we thank Him for His constant love and acceptance. We pray you have a wonderful Christmas and fabulous 1998! We are looking for Jesus coming in the air, in the twinkling of an eye to take us home.
Betty and Paul Blyler
Thus ends that year’s Christmas epistle. There are so many things that happen in our lives. Many times I am asking myself: Are you crazy?
To the Lord I say, thank you for taking care of me. At the moment of this writing, I am asking the Lord to help me find an object that I have misplaced or actually lost many times in the last 20 years or so. The question begs an answer from me. Why can’t you put it in the same place every time so you always know where it is?
I will send this off to the newspaper office without an answer. When the Lord shows me where it is (again) I will be walking around the house (or wherever I left it) shouting and lifting my hands up to thank Jesus for putting up with me, and for showing me where one of my hearing aids is this time.
