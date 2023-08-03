Central Pa.'s network of outdoor trails expanding

The Cumberland Valley Rail Trail Shippensburg Station in Shippensburg includes railroad exhibits. This refurbished Conrail boxcar houses the Conrail Historical Society’s Conrail Museum and archive.

 DAN GLEITER

Remnants of old structures and long-gone communities. Ancient cemeteries. Geological rarities. Places offering mountain-to-mountain views across valleys. Unexpected curiosities to contemplate or research later.

Not to mention exercise, peace of mind and health.

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.