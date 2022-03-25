State Police At Selinsgrove Rape
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a rape, reported to have occurred at 9:44 p.m. March 2 at the Snyder County Prison, Old Colony Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a food service employee made indecent contact with a 38-year-old inmate from Port Carbon.
Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 6:38 p.m. March 13 along North Susquehanna Trail Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2002 Ford Taurus driven by Sarah Karpinski, 32, of Shamokin, failed to stop at a red light and struck a stopped 2012 General Motors Sierra driven by Aaron Lenker, 35, of Sunbury.
Two-vehicle crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 1:42 p.m. March 17 along Bowersox Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Tequilla Kerstetter, 26, of Middleburg, struck a 2008 BMW driven by James Erdley, 25, of Middleburg, as the Jetta attempted to pass the BMW.
Kerstetter then fled the scene. She was cited with duty to give information and render aid.
One-vehicle crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 57-year-old Selinsgrove woman escaped injury after a 2011 Ford Escape she was driving struck a deer at 5:30 a.m. March 23 along Route 104, Center Township, Snyder County.
Polly Welch was not injured in the crash.
Stalking
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Amaya Kipple, 19, of Sunbury, has been charged with stalking, harassment and resisting arrest after troopers said she went to a home she was previously arrested at on the same charges.
The incident occurred at 6:17 a.m. March 21 along Park Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — Brenden Irwin, 22, of Duncannon was charged in connection with a road rage incident troopers said occurred at 1:30 p.m. March 16 along Old Route 15, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
Scott Walters, 53, of Marysville, was listed by troopers as a victim in the incident.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWSNHIP — Damien Dagan, 22, of Coal Township, has been charged after allegedly leaving a store without paying for two Apple watch bands, valued at $78.
The incident occurred at 1:18 p.m. March 16 at Best Buy, 110 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident in which someone scratched the trunk lid of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra owned by Germaine Conner, 39, of Milton.
Troopers said the incident occurred between midnight March 13 and 2:55 p.m. March 18 at 501 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville Trespassing
MONTGOMERY — A 12-year-old Montgomery boy has been charged with trespassing as the result of an incident troopers said occurred at 6:53 p.m. March 20 along Broad Street, Montgomery.
Troopers listed the victim as being an unidentified 59-year-old Montgomery woman. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Harassment
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Emporia, Va., girl has been charged as the result of a physical altercation troopers reported occurring at 11:19 a.m. March 20 along Route 15, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
An unidentified 52-year-old Shamokin Dam woman was listed by troopers as a victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.