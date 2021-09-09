NEW BERLIN — Art Lieberman has announced that the SUN Virtual Mall will continue.
Lieberman said the mall was created with participating stores signing up one year in advance.
Exhibitor Connect, which created the mall's online program, reached an agreement that the mall will not end until the end of the term of agreement and payment.
“My biggest expense about the mall," said Lieberman, “was the tens of thousands of dollars that were spent on promoting and advertising the fact that there was such a thing as a Virtual Mall and that people should try shopping there. The area targeted by the mall was the many Counties surrounding Snyder, Union, and Northumberland Counties where the SUN Virtual Mall derived its name.”
After several months Lieberman decided to allow storeowners to have three months free in the mall and to pay himself, both for the creation of the storefront and to install the store into the software. Both cost just short of $1,000 per store. After six months, 23 retailers and service business had signed on to the virtual mall. Only several hundred people actually logged into the mall since July 19 when the mall opened.
It was decided to spend money for September and then, at the end of the month when the three-month deal expired, without new stores or a large group of shoppers, Lieberman would close the mall.
However, thanks to Exhibitors Connect, Lieberman said there is no need to close the mall.
Those wishing to open a store in the virtual mall will pay no rent until the contract for t he software runs out. Some set-up fees may apply.
