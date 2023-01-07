SELINSGROVE — A Susquehanna University professor will add his creative touch to outgoing Pennsylvania Attorney General and now Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Jeffery Martin, 69, was born in Linden, N.J., and attended Susquehanna University as an English education major. Martin currently lives in Port Trevorton, Snyder County.
"Growing up I always had an interest in art, though I never considered trying to make a living at it," he said. "My parents were pretty artistic and one of my cousins attended NYU's art department and later became a successful art director in Hollywood — on the Young and Restless soap opera — and he was my inspiration to keep drawing when I was growing up."
Martin did some student teaching during his senior year at Susquehanna University.
"I decided to change directions and go to art school in NYC, at The Art Students League, where I studied portrait painting with several top-notch portrait artists," he said. "A few years later I got an Master of Fine Arts degree from Penn State, which qualified me to teach at the college level."
Since 1987 Martin has been painting portraits full time, mostly the corporate or boardroom type.
Martin has been commissioned to create portraits from across the United States and Canada. He's painted college presidents, physicians and political and judicial figures.
Martin's latest assignment is to paint the portrait of outgoing Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
"First, I should let you know that the portrait is going to hang in the Attorney General's office, so this isn't his official governor's portrait, which won't be painted until he leaves the governor's office," Martin said. "Traditionally, professional portraits are painted when an individual retires or leaves office."
This isn't the first time Martin has painted high-profile subjects.
"The first Pennsylvania Attorney General I painted was Ernie Preate, who saw one of the federal judges I had painted in Scranton, and asked me to paint his portrait," Martin said. "I have painted most of the AG's since that time. Gov Shapiro's picture will hang in the lobby of the AG's office in Strawberry Square, along with the other previous Attorneys General."
There are parameters Martin must stay within as he paints.
"Interestingly, I was told that all the portraits must be the same size and all must have a blue background, so that doesn't allow for a great deal of creativity on my part, but that's OK," said Martin.
"Almost every portrait painter in the world today works from photographs," he continued. "Most of my commissions are what we call three-quarter length, meaning the subject is painted from their head down to about mid-thigh. This allows for various poses, clothing, and backgrounds, and here is where the artistic creativity comes in."
Prior to 1990, Martin said he would meet with a client at least three times before starting a portrait.
"One day for taking (the subjects) photo, another day to review the photos and choose the best one, and another day to do color studies of hair, eye, and skin tones, and to paint a small oil sketch of my concept for the painting," said Martin.
The evolution of digital technology has streamlined the process.
"Today, with email and digital photography, I don't even have to meet the subject, they can email me a photo, I can print it out, and complete the entire painting without leaving home," Martin explained. "God bless the digital age. It's made my life so much easier. However, I will meet with Gov. Shapiro in person and do the preliminary work as I had in the past."
It takes Martin about two weeks to paint a three-quarter-length portrait.
"Two days for the face, one day for each hand, and a few days for clothing and background — depending on the complexity," Martin explained. "Of course, this timeframe depends on if everything goes right, which it rarely does."
He's painted portraits of numerous federal judges in the Middle District of Pennsylvania, and of officials from higher-education institutions such as West Point, MIT, Penn State, Salisbury State, Northwestern, Perdue, Youngstown State, University of Minnesota, University of Texas, Howard, Bucknell, Moravian, Memphis, Rutgers, Susquehanna.
Martin does teach horror, cult, sports and conspiracy film courses to upper classmen at Susquehanna University.
