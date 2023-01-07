Former Susquehanna University Professor to paint Shapiro

Former Susquehanna University Professor Jeffery Martin is scheduled to paint the portrait of Gov. Josh Shapiro. Martin painted the portrait of Paula Graffunder from the Philadelphia area.

SELINSGROVE — A Susquehanna University professor will add his creative touch to outgoing Pennsylvania Attorney General and now Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Jeffery Martin, 69, was born in Linden, N.J., and attended Susquehanna University as an English education major. Martin currently lives in Port Trevorton, Snyder County.

