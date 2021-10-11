LEWISBURG — A Landis Originals customer recently mentioned to co-founder Andy Landis that their new Lewisburg shop was like physically walking into an online Etsy location.
Andy, along with spouse Katie Landis, started the original Landis Originals several years ago, and said the comparison to the online craft website was accurate. Their craft employs 3-D printing and laser technology to turn ideas requested by customers into items to enjoy long term.
“(Landis) Originals is really about doing anything you can think of,” Andy said. “Signage and all kinds of things. We’ve done all kinds of things from ring boxes from scratch to wedding band boxes, awards trophies and 3-D printing replacement parts.”
People bring in models of needed replacement parts, which are then modeled and fabricated. Andy said they do wood, metal, leather and some plastic items.
Andy explained the concept behind 3-D printing and design was like starting layers of two-dimensional prints. It is similar to the way dental crowns are now frequently made.
“It is like a bunch of two-dimensional layers on top or each other,” Andy added. “It is almost like a weed trimmer line, It melts it and then follows a path.”
Landis Originals began at the Landis home nearly six years ago before the couple chose to open brick-and-mortar version a 5 N. Third St., Lewisburg. It is a service disabled veteran-owned small business (www.landisoriginals.com).
Katie said Landis Originals customers have followed them to the new store. The bold, upper case Landis Originals logo, along with other marketing efforts, was Katie’s work. Andy had a 16-year career as a teacher of design in the Penns Valley district.
“We were on Etsy and Amazon,” Katie said. “We already had fundraisers and established work around here. Now that we are open more people know about us locally.”
The store is stocked with the building blocks of custom-made items, some off the shelf products and samples of clock faces, ornaments and other potential springboards toward original work.
