SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC), an educational outreach program of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC), will present its spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Sharon Lutheran Church, 120 S. Market St., Selinsgrove.
Coleen Renshaw serves as SVYC director and Verlaine Shaw serves as the piano accompanist.
The concert will feature songs including "Follow the Drinking Gourd," "My Lord What a Morning," "This Little Light of Mine," "I’m Just a Poor Wayfaring Stranger," "Walk Children Walk," "Hush! Somebody’s Calling My Name," "Deep River" and "Kumbaya."
The SVYC features 16 singers in grades two through 12.
The Preparatory group includes Audra Folk of Beaver Springs, Maya Jusko of Lewisburg, Henry Lewis of Selinsgrove, Stella Foulds of Mifflinburg, McKinley Fassero of Lewisburg, Emma Straub of Selinsgrove, Nova Ulsh of Port Trevorton and Owen Ulsh of Port Trevorton. The Camerata group includes Nolan Jusko of Lewisburg, Ellie Schaeffer of Selinsgrove and Rowan White of Mifflinburg. The Valley Singers group includes Sarah Criswell of Mifflinburg, Madison Leininger of Selinsgrove, Katie Mebius of Lewisburg, Mathieu Strong of Hughesville and Nikolai Strong of Hughesville.
Soloists for the performance will include: Madison Leininger, Rowan White, Ellie Schaeffer, Nolan Jusko, Katie Mebius and Sarah Criswell.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SVCMusic.org or call 570-547-0455.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
