SELINSGROVE — The exhibition "Material Pulses" continues through March 13 in Susquehanna University's Lore Degenstein Gallery.
The exhibition is focused on the art of quilt-making and presents 17 works by seven fiber artists representing the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.
Curated by internationally renowned artist and teacher Nancy Crow, "Material Pulses" contributes to the dialogue of contemporary textile arts.
"'Material Pulses' is the culmination of my mission to bring back the majesty, strength and energy of textile works, particularly large quilts," Crow said.
This exhibition is a program of ExhibitsUSA, a national division of Mid-America Arts Alliance and The National Endowment for the Arts.
Student-led exhibition tours, which are free and open to the public, will occur at noon Feb. 28, March 1, March 3, March 8 and March 10.
The gallery located in the Charles B. Degenstein Student Center, is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except during university breaks.
