Connellsville celebrates kindness

CONNELLSVILLE — “I felt like George Bailey in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ The game changed because of kindness,” Jamie McPoyle said at the Kindness in Connellsville event held recently at the Connellsville Senior Center.
McPoyle, a Connellsville Area High School science teacher, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and in February underwent an above-the-knee amputation.
He shared his story during the event organized by Connellsville resident Jennifer Adams.
McPoyle and his family moved to Connellsville in the early 2000s. He is originally from the Philadelphia area.
He remembers one of the first acts of kindness, which came from a neighbor.
As McPoyle worked on his home, the late Lois Lembo brought over a cooler with food.
The kindness continued.
McPoyle, hired as a district teacher in 2004, spent many years coaching sports teams involving elementary and high school athletes.
Around 2010, McPoyle began to feel pain in his leg. Twelve years later, he was diagnosed with cancer. The rare form attacks the blood vessels, he explained.
McPoyle said the cancer has spread to other areas, including lungs, kidneys and other organs. He is undergoing treatment.
After the community learned about the diagnosis, he and his family received many acts of kindness.
Connellsville area teachers donated 185 off days so he could undergo treatment and remain home.
The list included meal donations, a GoFundMe Page, rides to and from treatment sessions and various other fundraisers by organizations and businesses.
“I love the people in Connellsville,” McPoyle said. “I will never move away. I love the people of this town. It’s really the first time I feel that I am a member of the community.”
McPoyle said for years he didn’t really feel like a member of the Connellsville community. He felt like an outsider.
“I am truly thankful and grateful for everything this community has done for me and my family,” McPoyle said.
He issued a challenge: Find a random person and make it a point to help them in some way.
“It could (be) something as simple as holding the door open for someone,” he said. “Let’s make kindness contagious.”
Kindness in Connellsville was planned in recognition of World Kindness Day — Nov. 13.
Adams said Kindness in Connellsville got its started in October 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she and her daughter Kennedy, a Dunbar Township Elementary student, gave Post-it notes to teachers, “when everyone just needed some kindness.”
Adams said she organized the event hoping to inspire others to give back and share kindness.
“Do one act of kindness a day and we may set the world in the right direction,” Adams said.
Adams, a mother of two, said her mom, Cheryl Ryan, taught her early on to be kind.
She presented the 2022 World Changer of the Year award to McPoyle.
Aubrey Burchell, a North Huntingdon Township singer/songwriter, shared the challenges she faced growing up.
Burchell was a contestant this year on “America’s Got Talent,” and during her audition indicated she had been diagnosed as being “on the spectrum.”
“I knew there I had a platform to share something that was very intimate and close to me,” she said. “I’m proud to see the kindness I have received through the audition when I shared my story.”
Since she was a little girl, Burchell had problems connecting with peers, she said.
“It was like I was an outsider, but I didn’t know why,” she noted.
But she had singing.
“I no longer felt like an alien,” she said, thanking her parents, teachers and a community that banded together to help and encourage her.
Because of that support, she gained the courage to perform on the national stage.
Burchell’s last performance before the “America’s Got Talent” semi-finals was at Youth River Brewing in Connellsville.
She said it was a crowded night, and a storm was fast approaching.
She performed “Purple Rain” in the rain — and the people stayed.
“The people of Connellsville gave me a fantastic last performance before one of the biggest performances of my life,” she said. “That’s the kindness that lives in your community.”
Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln acknowledged his love for the city.
“We live in one of the best communities you can ever be a part of,” said Lincoln, emphasizing its support for the McPoyle family.
“This community comes together,” he said. “There’s nothing political when something needs done. Everyone just gets involved.”
He thanked the community for supporting the McPoyles and others in need.
Lincoln recognized McPoyle for his support of Connellsville, adding he hopes McPoyle’s dream of seeing a frisbee golf course in the city comes true.
The mayor recognized Connellsville Area Community Ministries, which performs “acts of kindness every day.”
The faith-based nonprofit supports the community’s needy with a food pantry, coat drives, toy drives and many social-service programs.
“We have a resource in Connellsville,” Lincoln said. “Community Ministries is an amazing organization, and this town would be lost without them.
He said it’svolunteers that make its programs work.
“We all suffer in some different ways,” Lincoln said. “Being nice to people doesn’t take an effort at all. There are so many people in Connellsville that care.”
He cited the example of the late Dave Reed.
“He loved Connellsville and his family,” Lincoln said. “He loved this town. He walked around town and visited people. Everything he did was about kindness.”
“He was one of the greatest ambassadors of this town.”
Dunbar Township Elementary teacher Amy Kinneer discussed a local family that turned a loss into helping others.
Kinneer said Robin Beal and her family asked if it could adopt her classroom in honor of RaeAnn Kenney on her 10 year angel anniversary.
They asked Kinneer for her classroom wish list.
“Robin and her family went above and beyond in donating supplies,” Kinneer said. “It was an overwhelming experience.”
Kinneer said being kind brings about unity.
Kim Connors is more than just a bus driver for the Connellsville Area and Frazier school districts. She is an advocate for “her kids.”
Connors drives more than 300 students a day to and from school, starting at 6 a.m., sometimes working until after 8 p.m.
She makes it a point to tell each student good morning and good-bye in the afternoon — after all, it might be the nicest thing they hear all day.
Connors wasn’t always a bus driver. She had a career in accounting and marketing.
But life challenges changed that.
“I like what I’m doing,” she said.
It gives her a chance to interact with children of all ages, including the teenagers who might be facing challenges.
Connors is able to share with them her challenges and how she overcame them.
Calling herself an advocate, Connors said she is there to help any student in need of support.
“I will talk to the high school kids,” she said. “I can see the ones struggling and share a little bit of my life with them,” she said.
The little ones on her “bunny bus,” are her “bunny babies” who can do no wrong.
She teaches them the rules of the bus early on.
Kindness Friday is a weekly event on Connors’ bus.
The bus pulls into Dunbar Township Elementary, and while waiting to unload, she plays the Clarksville Kids’ version of “We Are the World,” dancing in the aisle and joining the kids in song.
“Everyone watches as the Bunny Bus puts on the morning show,” Connors said.
And for some, it might be the high point of their day.
