PSP outline return-to-duty factors

WATSONTOWN — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have not confirmed whether a trooper who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect Wednesday, April 12, has returned to duty.

The trooper, who has not yet been named, was treated and released from an area hospital after being wounded in the leg following an exchange of gunfire along Eighth Street Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Hunter Douglas Shaheen has been charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, attempted criminal homicide and related counts, in connection with the incident.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

