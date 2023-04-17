PSP outline return-to-duty factors

WATSONTOWN — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have not confirmed whether a trooper who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect Wednesday, April 12, has returned to duty.
The trooper, who has not yet been named, was treated and released from an area hospital after being wounded in the leg following an exchange of gunfire along Eighth Street Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Hunter Douglas Shaheen has been charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, attempted criminal homicide and related counts, in connection with the incident.
In keeping with protocol, state police said the trooper was placed on administrative leave following the incident.
On Monday, Tpr. Lauren Lesher, a PSP Community Service officer, said "many factors" come into play in deciding when a trooper returns to full-duty status following a shooting.
"Responsibility, but other variables come into play as well," Lesher stated. "These variables include ensuring the trooper has a clear bill of health, both physically and mentally, with input from doctors and our Members Assistance Program."
In addition, she said "prosecutorial determination" is a key component of the decision.
"Internal Affairs Division also provides a recommendation on the duty status decision," Lesher stated. "The decision does not rest solely on the prosecutorial decision by the DA.
"If the trooper was not injured and therefore not limited by injury, he or she can return to full duty status," she added. "In some cases, the trooper may be on limited duty status as the injury heals."
In addition to the charges filed by state police, Watsontown police have charged Shaheen with felony aggravated assault and prohibited acts, as well as multiple misdemeanor counts as the result of incidents which unfolded April 12 in the borough.
Watsontown police said Shaheen assaulted his girlfriend, Karlie Delade, and struck his mother, Sharon Dudek during an incident which occurred along East Fourth Street.
State police reported later encountering Shaheen along Eighth Street Drive in Delaware Township.
According to court documents filed by state police, the trooper who was eventually shot drove his vehicle into a field along Eighth Street Drive while chasing Shaheen, before jumping out to pursue him on foot.
“Shaheen was holding a handgun,” court documents state. “A witness overheard law enforcement give commands to the defendant to drop the firearm. Shaheen proceeded to fire an unknown number of rounds at the victim.
“The victim proceeded to fire several rounds at Shaheen from his department-issued handgun to stop Shaheen’s actions.”
As of Friday, troopers said there were no updates available on Shaheen's condition. Online court records indicate he is being held in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of bail on the attempted homicide charges.
A preliminary hearing for Shaheen has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 26 before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
