Dairy princess raising funds for a good cause

Mary Walter

 Provided

LEWISBURG — At this time of year, many high school students are thinking about homecoming or other school activities. However, SUN Area Dairy Princess Mary Walter has a much bigger mission — that of becoming Pennsylvania state dairy princess.

The 17 year old from Lewisburg comes from a long line of dairy farmers. Both of her grandparents — as well as her parents — have a history dairy farming.

Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.