LEWISBURG — At this time of year, many high school students are thinking about homecoming or other school activities. However, SUN Area Dairy Princess Mary Walter has a much bigger mission — that of becoming Pennsylvania state dairy princess.
The 17 year old from Lewisburg comes from a long line of dairy farmers. Both of her grandparents — as well as her parents — have a history dairy farming.
Walter is the daughter of Rodney and Rebecca Walter of Lewisburg. Her paternal grandparents are John R. and Mabel Walter of Lewisburg. Her maternal grandparents are Robert and Betty Ulmer of Beavertown.
Walter has thee older sisters as well, two of whom work on farms. One works on a hog farm, while the other works on a dairy farm.
Walter said her parents had to sell their dairy herd due to rising costs, but they now raise beef cattle and do crop farming.
Walter currently works on the Mapes-View Farm in New Berlin, milking and caring for a herd of Brown Swiss and Holsteins.
“I absolutely enjoy being around animals, even when I was a young child,” she said. “I love uncovering their different personalities.”
She has been serving as the SUN Area Dairy Princess since May.
Walter will be leaving today for competition in the state dairy princess pageant, being held at the Best Western in Harrisburg.
At the pageant, she will have to prepare a 3- to 5-minute skit, a speech of why she wants to be state dairy princess, and she must create a scrapbook of her journey in dairy farming and what she’s accomplished as Union County dairy princess.
Walter will be in the three-day competition with 35 other young ladies from all across Pennsylvania. One will be the state dairy princess, while two runner ups will serve alongside.
The princess will be announced during a Saturday night banquet.
“It’s very suspenseful,” Walter said, adding that she’s looking forward to the event.
Walter is a senior at the Lewisburg Area High School, and upon graduation would like to attend Penn State University or Delaware Valley University to major in agricultural education, with a minor in agricultural business.
She recently raised funds for Fill a Glass with Hope by selling baked goods. All the proceeds went toward bringing milk to families in need.
She learned about Fill a Glass with Hope at a seminar she attended in June. The effort is a partnership formed among Feeding Pennsylvania and member food banks, the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, and American Dairy Association North East. It raises funds to enable member food banks to purchase fresh milk directly from their local dairies in order to distribute it to families in need.
This was a call to action for Walter. She decided to help Pennsylvania residents in need receive milk as part of this program.
Walter and her friend, Samatha Wakeman, baked cookies, cakes and banana bread, which they sold at the Central Pennsylvania Vintage Iron Club’s Fall Festival at the Union County West End Fairgrounds in Laurelton.
Walter said that all the baked goods incorporated at least one dairy product in them.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
