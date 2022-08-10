State Police at Selinsgrove Assault
SHAMOKIN DAM — Troopers said a 59-year-old man from Gurley, Ala., sustained serious bodily injury during an incident which occurred between 2 and 3 a.m. Aug. 2 at Econo Lodge, 3249 N. Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers said the man was physically attacked by Elizabeth Stammer, 35, of Washington.
Hit and run
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a hit and run, which occurred at 10:49 a.m. Aug. 6 along Troxelville Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Terry Sassaman, 51, of Beavertown, fled after striking a road sign and a parked 2011 Ford Escape.
Public drunkenness
SHAMOKIN DAM — Elizabeth Stammer, 35, of Washington, was charged after allegedly being found in the parking lot of Family Practice Center, 3057 N. Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
The incident occurred at 7:09 a.m. Aug. 2 .
Terroristic threats
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Selinsgrove girl was charged after allegedly threatening a 60-year-old Selinsgrove woman, while the teenager was wielding a knife.
The incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. July 31 along South Front Street, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Disorderly conduct
SHAMOKIN DAM — Disorderly conduct charges are pending against Kristina Giancursio, 22, of Coal Township, as the result of an incident which occurred at 1:19 a.m. July 13 at 2681 N. Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam.
Troopers said Shelby Cox, 49, of New Columbia, and Golden Arrow Motel, of Shamokin Dam, were victims in the incident.
Theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Devin Leach, 21, of Middleburg, was charged after troopers said he opened a cash box at a produce stand, and fled with money.
Kayla Hassinger, 31, of Middleburg, was the victim in the incident, which occurred at 7:30 a.m. July 30 at 1800 Kissimmee Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Theft
WEST BERRY TOWNSHIP — Trenton Kuhn, 54, of Shippensburg, reported the theft of two Motorola transmitters, valued at $2,500.
The incident was reported at 3 p.m. July 29 at 1 Shade Mountain Road, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Bad checks
MONROE TOWNSHIP — David Lenhart, 34, of New Columbia, was charged after allegedly issuing a bad check for $1,444.13 to Murray Motors.
The incident was reported April 7 at 430 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Luke Bender, 33, of Selinsgrove, reported someone placing hundreds of nails and staples on a dirt pull-off area he owns.
The incident occurred between July 10 and July 12 at 1542 Walnut Acres Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Bloomsburg One-vehicle crash
PINE TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Bloomsburg man sustained injuries of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 2:25 a.m. July 31 along Legion Road, Pine Township, Columbia County.
Troopers said Jeremy Brown was driving a 2017 GM Sierra south on Legion Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, went of the roadway and struck a tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.