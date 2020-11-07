BLOOMSBURG — PennDOT recently announced tree trimming during daylight hours from Wednesday, Nov. 11 to Friday, Nov. 13 along Route 11 in the Town of Bloomsburg.
This project is in anticipation of the upcoming reconstruction of Route 11 scheduled for the spring of 2021.
HRI, a PennDOT contractor, will be in charge of the work planned for Main Street to Fort McClure Boulevard. Motorists may experience a lane restriction controlled by flaggers.
