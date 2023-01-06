LEWISBURG — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized — and is showing improvement — after experiencing a cardiac arrest during Monday’s nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dr. Saquib Siddiqi, a cardiologist at Evangelical Community Hospital’s Heart and Vascular Center, noted that it’s not exactly known what caused Hamlin’s heart to stop.
“Most physicians think it may be a case of a rare phenomenon called commotio cordis,” he said.
He explained that commotio cordis occurs in a healthy heart, when it is hit with blunt force at a specific time. That can launch the heart into an abnormal, and potentially deadly, rhythm.
“This is very rare, we’re talking less than 20 cases in the United States over the last year and most occurrences happen in boys ages 10 to 18,” Siddiqi said. “It mostly impacts boys playing sports like football or lacrosse.”
Siddiqi said the fast intervention by those on the Buffalo Bills team, with CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) saved Hamlin’s life.
“Every second matters in a cardiac event, and the fact that Hamlin had treatment within a minute of his collapse was crucial in survival and continued recovery,” he said.
Hamlin was sedated to allow for a breathing tube to be placed down his throat. Siddiqi said it’s a standard practice to sedate someone before intubation.
“In the case of a cardiac arrest the muscles that help you breathe no long work properly,” he explained. “Especially after CPR, sedation allows the patient to relax, breathing is supplied through a ventilator to allow a patient to recuperate.”
With the quick response from Bills trainers and doctors and the application of CPR and restart of the heart with an AED, Hamiln’s prognosis looks good.
“There’s usually about a 60% survival rate if CPR and A.E.D. are administered right away in these cases,” Siddiqi said.
He expects that with Hamlin’s physical condition, and further treatment, he should make a full recovery.
For students playing football or lacrosse, Siddiqi said the use of proper equipment is crucial.
“It’s important for schools to have a plan in place in the event something like this happens,” he added. “Are the staff trained in how to perform CPR? Do they have and AED on hand, do they know how to use it?”
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.