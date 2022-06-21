HARRISBURG – Rep. David Rowe (R-85) and Rep. Joe Hamm (R-84) were recently appointed to serve House Judiciary Committee.
Rowe stressed support the right to bear arms as authorized under the federal and state constitutions. Hamm noted the function of government was to uphold rights rather than interfere.
The appointments were announced by Speaker of the House Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-100). The committee is chaired by Rep. Rob Kauffman (R-89).
