MILTON — The Milton Area High School Pinpoint Wellness Center officially opened to the public during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Thursday afternoon.
The product of a $14.1 million construction and renovation project, Pinpoint Wellness Center is an 18,495-square-foot facility that has been open to school students for the past year, but is now open to members of the community with valid memberships.
“It was a long-term dream,” said Milton Area School Board President Christine Rantz, who had been involved with the idea for the wellness center from the start.
Memberships cost $50 per person, $75 for two people who live at the same address, and $10 per additional person. The Pinpoint Wellness Center is open to the public in the summer, 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The outer walkway around the track will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We’re going to put some (distance) markers on the fence since it’s not a perfect circle,” said Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart.
Pinpoint Federal Credit Union was the largest private donor to the wellness center, having contributed $125,000 to the facility. Evangelical Community Hospital made a $50,000 gift of cardio equipment. The facility also includes Nautilus equipment, free weights, and weight machine systems.
As of now, the district has hired one employee to staff the facility for the summer hours, though Bickhart reiterated they will likely hire a couple more employees as needed.
Students age 13 to 18 will be able to use the facility during those community hours if they have a paying adult member with them,
For those interested in acquiring memberships, the Business and Human Resources office will be open from roughly 3:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 31, June 1 and June 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.