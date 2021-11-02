Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Oct. 31: Disorderly gathering, 12:21 a.m., St. Catherine Street; disturbance, 12:24 a.m., St. Catherine Street; harassment by communication, 1:13 a.m., Essex Place, East Buffalo Township; fight in progress, 2:13 a.m., South Sixth Street; assist police agency, 2:53 a.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; police information, 10:45 a.m., police headquarters; animal issue, 3:45 p.m., St. John Street; assist police agency, 4:26 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital, Kelly Township; traffic complaint, 5:25 p.m, Old Turnpike Road; foot patrol, 7:19 p.m., Market Street; disturbance, 8:25 p.m., Jefferson Avenue; traffic arrest, 10:28 p.m., Westbranch Highway and River Road.
• Oct. 30: False/check ID, 12:13 a.m., Market Street; disorderly gathering, 12:18 a.m., South Sixth Street; disorderly conduct, 12:21 a.m., South Sixth Street; assault, 12:25 a.m., St. Louis Street; noise complaint, 12:36 a.m., Market Street; disturbance, 1:08 a.m., Market Street; assist other agency, 1:28 a.m., Route 15 south, Lycoming County; assist fire/EMS, 2:50 a.m., Buffalo Road; assist fire/EMS, 2:56 a.m., Hardwood Drive; harassment, 9:43 a.m., North Third Street; parking complaint, 1:55 p.m., North Third Street; assist fire/EMS, 6:41 p.m., Hardwood Drive; assist fire agency, 7:55 p.m., North Fourth Street.
• Oct. 29: Assist police agency, 12:49 a.m., Shelly Circle, Kelly Township; traffic warning, 1:34 a.m., North Seventh Street and North Derr Drive; neighbor dispute, 9:46 a.m., Market Street; traffic arrest, 11:53 a.m., North Derr Drive and North Fourth Street; non-reportable accident, 12:15 p.m., North Third Street; harassment, 2:33 p.m., North Second Street; traffic warning, 7:54 p.m., North Seventh and St. Mary streets; traffic arrest, 8:31 p.m., South Seventh at St. George streets; traffic warning, 8:59 p.m., North Fourth Street at Bison Alley; traffic warning, 9:38 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Oak Drive.
• Oct. 28: Traffic warning, 2:26 a.m., North Water and St. John streets; reckless operation, 5:40 a.m., North Derr Drive; harassment, 6:53 a.m., North Third Street; traffic warning, 7:49 a.m., Furnace Road, East Buffalo Township; parking complaint, 8:49 a.m., South Fifth Street; PFA violation, 10:51 a.m., Century Village, East Buffalo Township; animal complaint, 11:46 a.m., South Seventh Street; lock out, 2:04 p.m., Hawthorne Drive, East Buffalo Township; threats, 2:24 p.m., Fairsom Court and Villa Vista Avenue; parking complaint, 3:27 p.m., South Fifth Street; parking complaint, 3:29 p.m., South Fifth Street; parking complaint, 3:30 p.m., South Fifth Street; parking complaint, 3:32, 3:33, 3:36 p.m., South Fifth Street; theft, 4:11 p.m., Fairground Road; traffic warning, 4:29 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Moore Avenue; traffic arrest, 5:04 p.m., Westbranch Highway and River Road; welfare check, 5:39 p.m., Pine Ridge Road, East Buffalo Township; suspicious vehicle, 10:39 p.m., North 15th Street; suspicious vehicle, 10:39 p.m., North 15th Street.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man was arrested after a two-vehicle crash at 4:50 p.m. Oct. 19 along Route 11 and North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Jonathon Graefe, 30, was allegedly determined to be under the influence of alcohol and was charged, police reported. The crash involved a 2010 Subaru Legacy and a 2021 Jeep.
3-vehicle crash (injuries)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Several suspected injuries were reported following a three-vehicle crash at 2:47 p.m. Oct. 16 along North Susquehanna Trail, north of Commerce Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2001 Ford Econoline E-350 driven by Terry L. Strausser, 66, of Mount Carmel, was traveling north when it struck the rear of a 2008 GMC Acadia driven by Brian P. Bickhart, 51, of Danville, which was then pushed into the rear of a 2022 Volkswagen Taos driven by Emily P. Ross, 22, of Milton. Strausser and passenger Paul C. Yetter, 74, of Selinsgrove, sustained suspected minor injuries and each was taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Bickhart and Ross also sustained possible injuries, police said, but were not transported.
Strausser will be cited with following too closely, police noted.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
SHAMOKIN DAM — A Shamokin Dam man sustained a suspected serious injury following a two-vehicle crash at 6:22 a.m. Oct. 18 along Route 61 (Veterans Bridge), east of the on ramp from Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
According to police, a 2007 Audi A4 driven by James M. Gesselman, 24, of Shamokin Dam, was traveling too fast for the on ramp to Route 61 when it braked, crossed the north lane and struck a southbound 2012 International Harvester driven by Charles E. Newman, 64, of Sunbury. Both drivers were belted. Gesselman was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, and will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN DAM — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 3:23 p.m. Oct. 29 along North Susquehanna Trail at Route 11, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
A 2014 Buick Encore driven by an unnamed person was struck from behind by a 2019 International Harvester driven by an unnamed person. Troopers said the driver of the Encore said she was stopped at a red light at the time of the collision while the driver of the truck said the driver of the Buick made an unsafe lane change, leaving him unable to stop safely.
1-vehicle crash
SPRING TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle went out of control, off the roadway and into a utility pole at 1:28 p.m. Oct. 29 along Back Mountain Road at Rocky Lane, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Mark A. Smith, 50, of McClure, was traveling west in a 2004 Subaru Forester which went across the eastbound lane, off the south side of the roadway and into a pole, police said. Smith was belted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, troopers added.
Assault
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged assault at 10:44 a.m. Oct. 25 along Route 35, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Guy Carroll, 45, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was arrested following an alleged incident with a 51-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman.
PFA violation
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man was arrested for an alleged protection from abuse order violation at 4:48 p.m. Oct. 27 along South Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Cody Hilbert, 30, was arrested and charged, police noted, following an alleged incident involving a 47-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — An investigation into an alleged physical altercation between two individuals is ongoing, police reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 11:25 p.m. Oct. 29 along Herman Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Drug possession
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — A 63-year-old Winfield man was allegedly found in possession of drugs when taken into custody after allegedly fleeing into a wooded area when law enforcement attempted an arrest on a warrant.
Steven Felmey was taken into custody at 10:34 a.m. Oct. 22 along South Susquehanna Trail, Chapman Township, Snyder County. Charges were filed.
Burglary
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Someone accessed a storage garage and removed a car battery valued at $400, steering wheel valued at $400 and dashboard valued at $1,500.
Troopers said the incident occurred sometime between noon June 1 and 4 p.m. Nov. 1 along Troxelville Road, Center Township, Snyder County. Additionally, an Austin-Healy 100 was vandalized. The victim was a 77-year-old Saddle River, N.J. man.
Theft from a building
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole various firearms from a building along Scholl Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Among the stolen items: A German Sports Guns .22-caliber rifle with two magazines valued at $250, a Glock 36 with two loaded magazines valued at $600 and a Sig Sauer P220 stainless with wood grips valued at $900. The victim was a 52-year-old Middleburg man.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft from a motor vehicle
FREEBURG — Someone entered a 2015 Nissan Rogue and took a faux leather wallet valued at $20, a drivers license, Service 1st debit card, $10 bill and a Capitol One credit card.
The alleged incident was reported between 4 p.m .Oct. 30 and 6:19 p.m. Oct. 31 along West Front Street, Freeburg, Snyder County.
Theft
FREEBURG — Police are investigating an alleged theft involving a 79-year-old Freeburg man sending $2,700 on gift cards to an unknown person.
Troopers remind residents to not send money on gift cards to unknown people. The alleged incident was reported at 10:59 a.m. Oct. 21 along North White Top Road, Freeburg, Snyder County.
Burglary
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an allegedly burglary at an old church.
The incident was reported at 8:40 a.m. Oct. 23 along Nipple Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly attempted to use the personal information of a 51-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman to obtain unemployment benefits.
The incident was reported at 5:19 p.m. Oct. 28 along Route 35, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 74-year-old Middleburg man was notified by his employer that an unemployment claim had been made in his name.
Troopers said the man lost no money and did not make the claim himself. The alleged incident was reported at 3:47 p.m. Oct. 29 along Gravel Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 33-year-old Williamsport woman was stopped for multiple alleged violations and was allegedly found to be under the influence.
Troopers said the stop of a 2015 Jeep occurred at 1:16 a.m. Oct. 31 along Eldred and Henrietta streets, Williamsport, Lycoming County. The unnamed woman was taken into custody. Charges are pending the results of chemical testing.
