MILTON — Jenna Carl has witnessed the struggles that children battling a serious illness face.
“My best friend’s sister, she has to go every month for chemotherapy,” said Carl, a Milton Area High School senior and member of the school’s Skills USA organization.
Knowing the plight of ill children within the school district, Carl has joined with fellow students Gabrielle Whitenight and Angela Lopez to lead a Skills USA effort to collect and assemble Jared Boxes.
“These boxes are for children in the hospital, with chronic illnesses,” Whitenight explained.
Amanda Smith-Derck, Skills USA advisor, further explained the student’s motivation for collecting and assembling items to be included in the Jared Boxes.
“They are familiar with a student in our district who has a chronic illness,” she said. “They are going through treatments at the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.”
Jared Boxes contain small toys, games and activities, such as coloring books.
The Jared Box Project is a nationwide effort, created in 2001 by students at Our Lady of Victory School in State College, according to the organization’s website.
Although the boxes are distributed nationwide, boxes assembled by students in Milton’s Skills USA program will be donated to the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, and to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Donations to fill the small plastic boxes have been coming in from various individuals in the school district. Items have also been purchased through fundraisers conducted by Skills USA members.
“We are holding a competition at the high school,” Smith-Derck said.
Clubs and organizations at the school are being asked to collect donations for the boxes. The club which collects the most will be rewarded with a pizza party.
“We will be partnering with first graders in February,” Smith-Derck said. “They do a kindness project.”
As part of that project, she said the students will be collecting donations for the Jared Boxes.
Between now and February, Smith-Derck said the goal is to assemble 1,000 Jared Boxes to be delivered to the two local hospitals.
Carl, Whitenight and Lopez noted that donations for the first round of boxes to be distributed are being accepted through Monday, Nov. 22.
Anyone wishing to make a donation can drop items off in a bin located by door No. 6 in the front of the Milton Area High School.
Cash or checks to support the project can be taken to the high school office. Checks should be made payable to Milton Skills USA.
Carl noted that Skills USA is open to students enrolled in the schools Career and Technical Education program. Community service is an area of focus for the club.
The three students leading the Jared Box project at Milton are looking forward to delivering the boxes to the hospitals.
“It makes me happy knowing these kids will have something to do when they’re in the hospital,” Carl said. “It will get their mind off of what they’re going through.”
The students also touched on the importance of helping others.
“Giving back to the community lifts our community up,” said Whitenight, who is also a junior firefighter with the Milton Fire Department.
“It makes our community grow to be stronger,” Lopez said, of giving back.
Smith-Derck noted other community service projects Skills USA students will be involved with.
The students will be assisting with serving a drive-through breakfast with St. Nicholas, being served from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road, Milton.
In addition, students enrolled in the school’s automotive program will be offering free oil changes to three veterans they will be selecting.
For more information on items which can be included in a Jared Box, visit www.thejaredbox.org. For more information on Skills USA, visit www.skillsusa.org/programs/high-school/.
