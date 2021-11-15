Northumberland County
Sentences
• Elizabeth Farbiarz, 34, of Coal Township, 72 hours to 6 months in county jail, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Michael Copeland, 24, of Coal Township, 2 to 4 years in state prison, $100 fine plus costs for manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Anthony Salcedo, 20, of Shamokin, a year probation and a $500 fine plus costs for reckless driving, attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person and possession of a controlled substance. Salcedo was charged by Mount Carmel Patrolman Evan Freiler for nearly striking a fire engine and firefighters with his vehicle and then fleeing from a responding officer at about 10 p.m. Sept. 1.
• David Sadusky, 41, of Locust Gap, probation for a year, $100 plus costs and restitution of $1,500 for Patricia Laughlin for criminal trespass. He received concurrent sentences of three months to a year in jail, with 30 days’ credit for time served, for recklessly endangering another person; and probation for a year and a $100 fine plus costs for false alarms.
• Devin Brown, 27, of Milton, probation with restrictive conditions for six months and house arrest and electronic monitoring for 30 days, license suspension for five years, and a $1,000 fine plus costs for habitual offender. Charges of driving when license is suspended, driving without a license, driving a vehicle without registration and driving a vehicle without insurance were withdrawn.
• William Shaffstall, 33, of Marion Heights, 72 hours to six months in jail, with eight days credit for time served, license suspension for a year and a $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI of a controlled substance. Charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of DUI, careless driving and failure to abide by a stop sign were withdrawn.
• Sheila Ramos, 36, of Sunbury, six to 12 months in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Patrick Kennedy, 30, of New Columbia, probation with restrictive conditions for five years with house arrest and electronic monitoring for a year, license suspension for 18 months and a $2,500 fine plus costs for DUI. Charges of DUI and disregarding a flashing red signal were dismissed.
• Richard Eckbold Sr., 59, of Mount Carmel, $100 fine plus costs for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also fined $100 and ordered to pay $25 restitution to the Mount Carmel Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia.
