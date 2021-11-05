LEWISBURG — While being presented with a special recognition Thursday afternoon, the president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital was quick to credit hospital staff with their dedication amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kendra Aucker accepted the Rural Health Leader of the Year Award from Lisa Davis, director of the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health.
Davis said Aucker was one of several nominees from across Pennsylvania. She was nominated by the hospital’s Marketing and Communications Department.
The award is presented to “an exemplary health program that addresses an identified need in a rural community utilizing unique, creative and innovative approaches.”
In presenting the award to Aucker, Davis read a portion of the nomination submitted by the Marketing and Communications Department.
“When (COVID-19) vaccines became available, the hospital was scheduling appointments for front-line workers and moved to offering vaccines to the public as quickly as possible,” Davis said, while reading the nomination.
“Kendra Aucker was a vocal proponent for infection prevention mitigation efforts,” she continued. “She also served as an advocate for local politicians and policy leaders, media sources and more on the status of health care during the pandemic and the need for strong support efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
“It’s not my award,” Aucker said, while accepting. “It’s really everyone in this organization who rolled up their sleeves and did what they could... who deserve this.”
She noted efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic are ongoing.
“We need the community to help,” Aucker said. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, make an appointment today.”
She also urged those who are eligible to receive a booster vaccination to do so.
Following the presentation, Aucker said the hospital has been ramping up efforts to administer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations.
In the coming week, she said the hospital has scheduled two booster vaccination clinics. More than 1,200 people have registered for the one clinic, while 700 have registered for the other.
Aucker also noted the number of patients hospitalized at Evangelical with COVID-19 pandemic has increased in recent weeks.
Currently, approximately 30 patients are hospitalized at Evangelical with the virus.
While that number has increased in recent weeks, Aucker said at the hight of the pandemic in January 80 were hospitalized.
When presenting the award to Aucker, Davis said it’s given annually in conjunction with National Rural Health Day, which is Nov. 18.
Davis also reflected on the first time she heard Aucker speak at an event, several years ago.
At that time, Aucker was speaking about human trafficking. During the presentation, she shared of the hospital’s efforts to train staff to recognize trafficking victims.
“That presentation was so powerful to me,” Davis said. “I went back to our office and said ‘we need to focus on human trafficking.’”
According to information provided during the ceremony, the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health was founded as a joint partnership between the federal government, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Penn State.
The entity is based in the Department of Health and Administration in the College of Health and Human Development at Penn State University Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.