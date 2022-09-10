Going back to the Life and Times of the Blylers in 1997. This will be part of the 1997 Christmas letter I wrote.
“This summer we took in our first Gettysburg Re-enactment. We saw Picket’s Charge. It was interesting, but we don’t need to do it again anytime soon. Although it was orchestrated down to the finest details, I would rather have viewed it from a theater seat. Mostly, I could see the back of someone’s head. Being short has its disadvantages! The best thing is that it was planned only one day ahead, and we spent the day with my brother Jerry, and wife Sandy.
“We took our yearly trip to Big Rideau Lake in Canada. It is the nicest week of the year to enjoy the company of Renee, Barry, Dan, and Drew. Barry’s brother, Sam, and his family went to the cabin next door. Paul’s sister, Lois, and family were two doors away. Our trip was planned for the next summer. Barry keeps track of how many weeks until we go again!
“A highlight for me was our choir’s Thanksgiving feast. We had a drama with a dinner. The ‘actors’... Plimoth Plantation (yes that is the correct spelling) first year survivors, nor the ‘audience’ (Indians) had silverware. Research showed they had none. They did have knives, so each person had a paring or ‘butcher’ knife. We had fresh fruit, Cornish hen, sweet potato, corn on the cob, cranberries, and pumpkin pie and a three-foot napkin! The program was two nights.
“In preparation for the feast, our director arranged a two-day trip to Plymouth. On the way we stopped at West Point and at the submarine ‘Nautilus.’ This very submarine was where one of our choir members, Morris Oberlin, served on in the Navy. That made it very interesting. We saw Plymouth Rock again. This time we weren’t disappointed, because we knew how small it was.
“At the model of Plymouth Plantation was where we got the ideas for how to make outfits for our play. The Mayflower gave us some ideas as well. The choir director did the research and wrote the play. Then we had a Patriotic/Christian concert. We had a wonderful time. We believe people were blessed by it too. All the servers were in pilgrim costumes too. The people in the audience were all Indians, as I mentioned before.
“The first weekend in May, Paul and I went with friends Tom and Avis Hans to Lancaster for a two day conference with David Jeremiah and staff of Turning Point, which we hear on the radio when we are not working.
“It was a top-notch weekend. One highlight for me was that I could choose to skip one session in favor of practicing for the evening concert. It turned out to be about 200 voices, with a professional soloist and a complete live orchestra.
“The choir practiced for 1 ½ hours, then 1 hour before the concert, we joined the band and the soloist who each practiced separately. It was soooooo wonderful! We were impressed with the soloist for the weekend. His name is Brian Arner. What a fantastic tenor. One song especially enjoyed was ‘I Bowed On My Knees and Cried Holy.’ We bought his CD with that song on it, (and I still play it in 2022).”
Paul is now an ‘International Home Foods’ employee (same job, different name). He had a lot of days off! Things don’t look too great there. Paul’s favorite place to be is home. He does vacations and visiting relatives, and going to church, but doesn’t get involved in “outside” organizations.
I still teach fourth grade, sing in the choir, involved in Christian Women’s Club, do Public Service Announcements for WGRC Radio, and go to their professional singing artists’ concerts. One of my favorite Christian artists was killed about two months ago. His name is Rich Mullins. If you don’t know the name, I’m sure you would recognize his most famous song, “Our God Is An Awesome God.”
I ride horse once or more a week Yep, right through the winter if my calendar allows. We bought a 3rd horse this spring, but it didn’t work out. Our other horses’ personalities changed! I sold him in the fall. I still have and love Comet and River.
Renee, my sister-in-law, Sandy, and I went to Pittsburgh this summer to a women’s conference that had us laughing and crying, but also growing closer to the Savior. The speakers were fantastic. I loaded up on books and enjoyed the few I read so far.
I’m not finished, I plan to resume the 1997 letter next week. I talked to a few of those speakers when I bought their books. I was invited to send some topics they were writing and I got a page or two included in some of their books.
Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email: blyler@dejazzd.com.
