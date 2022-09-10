Going back to the Life and Times of the Blylers in 1997. This will be part of the 1997 Christmas letter I wrote.

“This summer we took in our first Gettysburg Re-enactment. We saw Picket’s Charge. It was interesting, but we don’t need to do it again anytime soon. Although it was orchestrated down to the finest details, I would rather have viewed it from a theater seat. Mostly, I could see the back of someone’s head. Being short has its disadvantages! The best thing is that it was planned only one day ahead, and we spent the day with my brother Jerry, and wife Sandy.

Betty Blyler lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email: blyler@dejazzd.com.

