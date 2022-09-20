MILTON — A program which helps to keep those in their golden years moving recently marked three decades, with the Milton YMCA joining in on the nationwide celebration.

Silver Sneakers is offered at more than 23,000 fitness centers across the nation, offering free programs to senior citizens. The Milton YMCA is one of the participating entities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.