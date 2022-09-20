MILTON — A program which helps to keep those in their golden years moving recently marked three decades, with the Milton YMCA joining in on the nationwide celebration.
Silver Sneakers is offered at more than 23,000 fitness centers across the nation, offering free programs to senior citizens. The Milton YMCA is one of the participating entities.
Milton YMCA Executive Director Ron Marshall said the program was launched in October 1992 for older adults of all fitness levels.
The YMCA recently recognized the anniversary during one of its Silver Sneakers classes.
“This year, Silver Sneakers celebrates 30 incredible years of truly understanding the needs of older adults, and their fitness trends,” Marshall said. “One of the valuable things that I learned about this program is that Silver Sneakers is a brand that our Y members truly trust and recommend.”
He noted that the Y offers “many great classes.”
“Our instructors do a great job and our members enjoy their time at the Milton YMCA,” Marshall said. “If you get a chance, stop by and see what we have to offer.”
He also provided a list of nationwide facts and milestones regarding Silver Sneakers.
• In 2004, Silver Sneakers grew from 15 partners in a dozen states to 41 partners in 29 states.
• From 2006 to 2008, the program developed a partnership with Medicare Advantage plans and successfully grew from 1,000 to more than 10,000 fitness locations.
• In 2013, Silver Sneakers reached more than 10 million eligible members and 50 million visits.
• In 2015, the Silver Sneakers FLEX Community, which offers over 80 types of classes at locations like community centers and parks, reached 1 million visits just two years after its initial launch.
• In 2018, Silver Sneakers surpassed 100 million in-person visits.
• Silver Sneakers began offering live with instructor virtual classes in 2020 and has since logged millions of virtual visits.
• In 2021, Tivity Health announced that participating Medicare Advantage plans would have access to a customizable network of more than 23,000 fitness locations.
• In 2022, Tivity Health continues to expand its virtual offerings to include fitness, social connection and mental enrichment.
