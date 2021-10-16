BLOOMSBURG — Harvard University professor Dr. Gordon Hanson will speak at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in Haas Center for the Arts, Mitrani Hall,
The lecture is free and open to the public. Masks must be worn inside all Bloomsburg University buildings.
Hanson is the Peter Wertheim Professor of Urban Policy at Harvard Kennedy School. He teaches courses on urban economic policy, state and local economic development, and the causes and consequences of inequality.
His lecture will focus on the economic differences that divide U.S. communities and how to close those divisions.
Prior to joining Harvard in 2020, he held the Pacific Economic Cooperation Chair in International Economic Relations at U.C. San Diego, where he was founding director of the Center on Global Transformation. Hanson previously served on the economics faculties of the University of Michigan and the University of Texas.
Hanson specializes in international trade, international migration, and economic geography.
