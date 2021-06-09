MIFFLINBURG — Final approval of a 2021-2022 spending plan was approved Tuesday night by Miffilinburg Area School District directors.
The $13 million budget was passed by the full board without a dissenting vote.
Real estate millage, approved at a previous meeting, increased by 0.52 mills to 13.84 mills. The owner of a property assessed at $100,000 will pay an additional $52 in the upcoming fiscal year.
Other tax rates were also previously approved including per capita ($10), earned income (1.55% of 2.05%), real estate transfer (1%) and per capita tax under the School Code of 1949 ($5).
Tom Caruso, business administrator, noted that changes were made since the previous meeting. He said federal money coming under Title 1, Title 2 and Title 3 were adjusted but had no impact on the final document.
Caruso added that insurance rate renewals for 2021-22 went up a little bit. Property and casualty rates went up because of an increase in cyber security and the added value of district property due to a recent building project. However, Caruso added that there were a number of worker’s compensation expenses.
