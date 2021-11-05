LEWISBURG - Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker issued a statement Friday morning regarding the hospital's intent to comply with a recent mandate employee vaccinations.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is mandating eligible employees at Medicare- and Medicaid-participating healthcare facilities be vaccinated by Jan. 4.
Aucker said in a statement, "As an organization, we have strongly advocated for the vaccine since it first became available. We have shared the science behind the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, and we are sharing our own data with the community that demonstrates the power of the vaccine to protect individuals from the most serious consequences of contracting this deadly virus.
"On a personal level, I firmly believe that the vaccine is our best path to protecting ourselves, our patients, one another, and our community.
"In early October, we required all unvaccinated employees to begin mandatory COVID-19 testing at the beginning of every shift. A month later, more than 73% of our workforce is vaccinated and another 2% has completed a portion of the process.
"Evangelical accepts Medicare and Medicaid; they are important funding sources, accounting for approximately 60% of our gross revenue. Without Medicare and Medicaid patients, we simply would not be able to keep our promise of caring for this community.
"As a result, we will comply with the new CMS mandate and all unvaccinated employees will be required to get vaccinated by the Jan. 4, 2022 deadline.
"The bottom line is this is a public health crisis and as one of the region's trusted healthcare providers, it is our ethical duty to ensure we maintain a safe environment for one another, our patients, and our community."
