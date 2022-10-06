Even as solar energy is gearing up for record growth in Pennsylvania, state legislators have steadfastly refused so far to allow a form known as community solar — which would allow anyone to help pay for small, localized solar arrays and get credits on their electric bills.

Nearby states such as Maryland, New York, Virginia, West Virginia and Delaware, as well as Washington, D.C., all have some form of community solar. All have mechanisms built in to help low- and-moderate income ratepayers share in the savings.

This article was originally published in The Bay Journal and was provided by The Bay Journal News Service.

