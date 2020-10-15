MILTON — The Milton Area School District will not be selling a plot of land it owns along Skyview Drive.
Business Administrator Derrek Fink reported during Tuesday’s board committee session that the district received a letter of inquiry from Linda Divers and Earl Travers indicating they are interested in purchasing a plot of land owned by the district.
According to Fink, the land is located along Skyview Drive in the area of a walkway which goes toward Baugher Elementary School.
Board member Brett Hosterman said in 2017 the two also inquired about purchasing the property, and the board at that time voted not to sell the land.
Board members on Tuesday verbally agreed they are not interested in selling the property.
Some discussion was also held on whether the board should consider selling two acres of land the district owns along Center Street, in the area of the Milton Fire Department.
Several years ago, Fink said that property was appraised at between $35,000 and $40,000.
Jeff Hoffman, the district’s director of facilities, said it costs approximately $1,000 per year to have mowing completed at the property.
In addition, he said the district’s maintenance staff plow the sidewalks and maintain the stream bank along Limestone Run.
Board member Eric Moser suggested the district’s FFA program could use the land for agricultural purposes.
The board made no decisions on the Center Street property. Board members verbally indicated they were interested in monitoring the status of a property located at the entrance to the high school.
Hosterman said the property — where a home burned in 2013 and a new one was subsequently constructed — is in foreclosure.
It was noted that the location could serve as the district office. The possibility of reconfiguring the entrance to the school property was also discussed, if the district would be able to purchase the property.
Hosterman said he will continue to monitor the status of the property.
Hoffman reported to the board that the maintenance department is in need of additional storage space. He proposed putting a 30-by-92-foot addition onto a pole barn currently used by his department.
When the grandstand at the football field is demolished due to construction of the new field, Hoffman said his department will lose all of its storage space.
The district’s lawn and garden equipment, field maintenance tools and hundreds of student desks are currently stored in space under the grandstand, Hoffman said.
He noted the desks were removed from the buildings prior to the start of the 2020-2021 school year due to allowing additional space for social distancing in school buildings.
The board agreed to add an item to the Oct. 20 board meeting agenda regrading the proposed addition to the pole building.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan reported the district has not yet received any direction from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) regarding winter sports.
As such, she said that’s interpreted as meaning at this time the district should plan for winter sports to take place as planned.
Athletic Director Rod Harris said he expects to receive some direction from the PIAA sometime in the next several weeks.
