SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — For nearly 30 years, Little League International has honored the memory of its founder through the Carl E. Stotz Little League Baseball Scholarship, awarding outstanding high school seniors in Lycoming County with financial assistance to support the pursuit of their higher education.
While the traditional in-person recognition was canceled for the second year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Little League recognized the achievement of 15 Lycoming County high school seniors, awarding each student with $750 for a total of $11,250 in scholarship funds. Beginning this year, Little League International expanded the scholarship program to allow for a male and female student from each of Lycoming County’s nine high schools to submit applications, which are then reviewed by an internal panel. Since the program launched in 1994, Little League has awarded $226,850 to 237 students, including this year’s honorees.
“For nearly three decades, Little League International has been able to help recognize its local high school seniors for their academic knowledge, leadership qualities, and commitment to further education,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League president and CEO. “While the past year and a half has put many programs on hold, we are proud to be able to continue this offering and help the future generations as they continue their education. On behalf of everyone at Little League International, we congratulate these 15 incredible students and wish them well as they continue their next step in their academic journey.”
Scholarship recipients include Lydia Barbour, Montoursville Area High School; Dylan Bennett, Montoursville Area High School; Cale Blakely, Jersey Shore Area High School; Michael Fisher, Williamsport Area High School; Cecilia Fink, Williamsport Area High School; Zachery Gottshall, Hughesville Junior/Senior High School; Cassandra Gee, Loyalsock Township High School; Cierra Getz, Hughesville Junior/Senior High School; Joseph Khateri, South Williamsport Area Junior/Senior High School; Paige Kistner, South Williamsport Area Junior/Senior High School; Juliana Kriner, St. John Neumann Regional Academy; Madison Maihle, Jersey Shore Area High School; Kennedy Marsh, Montgomery Area Junior/Senior High School; Rory Oden, Muncy Junior/Senior High School; Kelly Showers, Montgomery Area Junior/Senior High School.
