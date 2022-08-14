Suspect in custody, 2 dead, 17 injured in Berwick/Nescopeck, incident

BERWICK — An unidentified suspect is in custody after allegedly killing two people and injuring multiple others when he assaulted a woman in Nescopeck, and slammed a car into a crowd Saturday evening in Berwick.
Pennsylvania State Police at Bloomsburg issued a press release late Saturday detailing the incident, which unfolded at 6:15 p.m. when troopers received a request to assist the Berwick Police Department with an incident involving a vehicle which allegedly drove through a crowd at a community event, being held on West Second Street, Berwick.
The event was reportedly a fundraiser for the family of 10 people killed in a recent Nescopeck fire.
Troopers said they arrived in Berwick to find one person dead, and 17 injured.
"Shortly thereafter, Pennsylvania State Police Shickshinney received a call that in Nescopeck Borough, Luzerne County, a male was physically assaulting a female," the release stated. "Upon troopers' arrival, they discovered a female deceased... The male, who is the suspect in both incidents, is in custody at PSP Shicksinny, awaiting criminal charges."
Troopers said 12 people injured in Berwick were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment, while three were transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley, one to Berwick Hospital and one to Geisinger Bloomsburg.
"These investigations are very active," the release stated. "The Columbia County District Attorney's Office, along with the Troop N Major Case Team are investigating the homicide incident in Berwick.... The Luzerne County District Attorney's Office, along with the Troop P Major Case Team, are investigating the homicide that occurred in Nescopeck."
Anyone with video surveillance footage or still photos of either incident should contact Pennsylvania State Police at Berwick at 570-387-4261 or State Police at Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
