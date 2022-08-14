Suspect in custody, 2 dead, 17 injured in Berwick/Nescopeck, incident

BERWICK — An unidentified suspect is in custody after allegedly killing two people and injuring multiple others when he assaulted a woman in Nescopeck, and slammed a car into a crowd Saturday evening in Berwick.

Pennsylvania State Police at Bloomsburg issued a press release late Saturday detailing the incident, which unfolded at 6:15 p.m. when troopers received a request to assist the Berwick Police Department with an incident involving a vehicle which allegedly drove through a crowd at a community event, being held on West Second Street, Berwick.

