MILTON — The Milton Historical Society's Christmas Open House will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Cameron House, 5340 State Route 405, Milton.
ACF artifacts will be on display and lightly used Christmas decorations will be for sale. The society is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.