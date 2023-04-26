SUNBURY — What pupils learned about the environment in the classroom was transferred into nature Tuesday as students from a five-county area descended on the Shikellamy State Park for the Susquehanna Valley Envirothon.
For more than 30 years, high school students from Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties have participated in the Envirothon. Each district could send up to five teams to the event.
Students in grades nine through 12 were tested at five separate stations in each of the following categories: Aquatics, forestry, wildlife, soils, and a current issue, “Adapting to a Changing Climate.”
A non-testing educational station was provided by Danville agriculture teacher, arborist and musician Van Wagner.
Wagner taught the students about working as an arborist, noting there are many avenues and professions that have an environmental impact.
Wagner also brought his guitar and sung a simple song to the students about the how consumers often don’t take into account their impact on the environment.
Representatives from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the Bureau of Forestry, and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service conducted the testing at each station. The Department of Environmental Protection and county conservation district personnel also assisted at the event.
Individual county winners each advance onto the Pennsylvania State Envirothon, to be held on May 24 at Camp Mount Luther, near Mifflinburg.
“This is a great event for getting kids out of the classroom,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission Sgt. Jared Turner. “They may not have grown up loving the outdoors. In the game commission, we rely on one generation teaching others about being in the outdoors, hunting and respecting our wildlife, this gives those kids who don’t have that nurturing to get into the outdoors.”
Turner has noticed an increase of interest in environmental careers.
“What I’m seeing is promising, especially in teenage girls getting involved in the outdoors,” he said. “I’ve been seeing a lot of kids getting involved, more now than ever before.”
The competition was sponsored by numerous environmental groups, businesses, and associations, including the local conservation districts of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
The Envirothon is designed to create environmental awareness in each student, test their knowledge and understanding of natural resource issues, and produce environmentally responsible adults.
Abby Seig, of the Columbia County Conservation District, said there were 43 teams from 15 schools in the five county-area taking part in the event.
Jason Winey, of the Snyder County Conservation District, said the testing is state-curriculum based.
“We rely on the Department of Environmental Protection, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to write tests for this event,” he explained.
“At the state level, the first seven teams get scholarships and the top winning teams then go on to nationals,” he continued. “From there, most every state, providence and several teams from China go on to the international competitions.”
Lewisburg high school student Gabriella Rosenberg said this was her second year participating in the Envirothon.
“We ended up going to states last year,” she said.
“Really in school, in the classroom, you don’t get to see these aspects,” said Lewisburg student Micah Zook. “This is very beneficial to me to not only learn, but show what I have learned. It’s a really good experience.”
Tori Gordner, a Milton Area High School student, said her participation in the event helped her to decide on a future career path.
“I originally wanted to be a marine biologist, but I’ve been learning this past year about animal biology and have decided now that I’d like to be a veterinarian,” she said.
The overall Susquehanna Valley Envirothon winner was Central Columbia Team A. The team is advised by Doug Brown and Kirk Seesholtz.
The county winners that will advance to states are as follows:
• Columbia County: Central Columbia Team A
• Montour County: Danville Team B
• Union County: Lewisburg Team A
• Snyder County: Susquehanna Valley Homeschoolers Team A
• Northumberland County: Line Mountain A
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.