LEWISBURG — Confirmed active COVID-19 cases reported Thursday from federal prisons in Union County remained at previous levels.
The leveling followed days of significantly higher numbers.
The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) again reported 102 active inmate COVID-19 cases at the Allenwood Medium facility, with eight staff members also confirmed active.
Allenwood Low again reported six active cases confirmed among staff, and one inmate. Lewisburg still had seven active cases and a single staff member confirmed.
Numbers reported by operators of senior facilities in Union County were still mixed but had changed from the day before.
Albright Care Services, an Asbury Communities affiliate, reported six RiverWoods skilled nursing facility residents had active cases of COVID-19, up from two reported the previous day.
Two less RiverWoods skilled nursing facility resident reported potential exposure, as 33 had symptoms or a COVID-19 test pending. The figure included 30 in the skilled nursing facility, two in residential living and one in personal care.
Associates or staff quarantined after reporting potential exposure, symptoms or a pending test increased to 11 at the skilled nursing facility. One associate from personal care was still quarantined after reporting potential exposure.
RiverWoods skilled nursing facility staff reported a single active case of COVID-19, same as the previous day.
Diakon Senior Living Services figures were also updated, but the numbers were the same. Three active cases among Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village skilled nursing facility residents were reported. Four staff cases were also reported and quarantining, two each from the skilled nursing facility and personal care sectors.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Guardian Healthcare reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 nor onset of symptoms at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.
