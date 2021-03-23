Warrior Run moves forward with borrowing

TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District’s financial advisor expects the district to secure an interest rate in the 2% range for its latest borrowing.
During a March 9 work session, the school board approved filing the paperwork necessary to borrow $9.9 million. During a meeting held Monday via Zoom, the board approved a resolution establishing the parameters for the borrowing.
Jamie Doyle, of PFM Financial Services, said the resolution indicates $12 million will be borrowed. However, she said the parameters resolution always lists an amount higher than the actual borrowing in order for the district to best structure the actual borrowing once interest rates are locked in.
Doyle said the amount to be borrowed will not exceed $9.9 million. She expects the district will secure an interest rate in the 2% range.
The board’s March 9 approval of moving forward with the borrowing came one week after approving $28.7 million in contracts for construction of a new elementary school, and for the renovation of the high school’s athletic stadium.
For the elementary project, Doyle said the district has already borrowed: 2017, $9.9 million, at 2.73% interest; 2019, $9.9 million, at 3.1% interest; and 2020, $9.9 million, at 1.68% interest.
Doyle previously said she expects the interest rates for the latest borrowing to be locked in in April, with a settlement to occur in May.
The board on Monday approved taking out a $55,974 Builders Risk Insurance Policy for construction of the new school. Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the amount came in at less than the $90,000 which had been budgeted for the insurance.
The following change order structure for the project was also approved: Hack may approve any change orders up to $10,000; Hack and board President Doug Whitmoyer may approve any change order up to $10,000; Hack, Whitmoyer and a board subcommittee may approve any change orders up to $30,000; and the entire board must approve any change order over $30,000.
Hack said the full board will be informed of any change orders which are approved as the project moves forward.
While the board approved awarding $28.7 million in contracts, architect Michael Bell previously reported the project cost currently stands at $37 million.
In addition to the awarded contracts, Bell said the total project cost includes architectural and engineering fees, furniture, site surveys and geotechnical costs, approvals and permitting fees, legal fees, construction contingencies and sewer upgrades.
Hack reported Monday that a small groundbreaking ceremony had been scheduled for Friday, March 26. Due to the threat of inclement weather, the groundbreaking has been postponed to Tuesday, March 30.
Hack said the district is examining options to either record for playback or live stream the ceremony.
During her report to the board, senior student representative Rebekah Fetterhoff said members of the senior class recently went through exit interviews, conducted by staff and members of the community.
“I was, honestly, a little bit emotional at the interview,” Fetterhoff said. “It really hit me how far we’ve come.”
She noted the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the senior class, with students adapting to a hybrid learning model.
“If we can get through a worldwide pandemic while still getting our work done, I’m pretty sure we can handle anything,” Fetterhoff said.
In other business the board approved:
• The following resignations and retirements: Diana Burrows, math aide, effective April 16; Jan Turzanski, Industrial Arts teacher, effective at the end of the 2020-2021 school year; Valerie Cook, special education paraprofessional, effective March 19; Ronald Rau, technology aide, effective April 13; and Amanda Karaffa, reading specialist, effective May 17.
• Tommy Emmert to serve as assistant junior high boys soccer coach, $1,710.
• Contracting Mark’s Landscaping and Lawn Service for mowing at the district’s elementary buildings in 2021, at a cost of $165 per cut.
• A request by Kip Hoffman, on behalf of the JesVic 5K, to use the parking lots and driveway area around the Watsontown Elementary School building as part of the 5K, to be held Saturday, June 5.
Cameron Miller, a first-grade student, was named Elementary School Citizen of the Month for March. Miller led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
Also recognized during the meeting were members of the school’s bocce ball team, which won the regional championship. Team members are: Kayleigh Bausinger, Frances Daniels, Wyatt Smith, Cheyanne Hoy, Jade Swartz, Rachel Zimmerman and Nathan Yohn. Carrie Prill is the coach.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
