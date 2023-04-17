WATSONTOWN — For Duska Rishel, the dream of Soggie Doggie was a long time coming.
“I got active in the dog life back in 2014. About eight years ago I was at a function and somebody had a pool and was swimming dogs in it,” said Rishel. “Eight years later, here it is.”
It, in this case, is a 12-foot-wide by 27-foot-long, heated indoor pool in Watsontown that offers year-round swimming opportunities for dogs.
“What’s really unique about this pool is it’s all private usage. When you come here with your dog, you’re the only one who uses the pool. It’s not like it’s an open pool,” said Rishel. “When you call to schedule a time, it’s yours to use.”
Soggie Doggie opened in August 2021 and, according to Rishel, dogs and their owners come from as far as New York and New Jersey to use the pool for a variety of reasons.
“Some dogs have mobility issues, exercise, a little bit of weight loss, and then there are dogs that come here to practice during the wintertime for the dock-diving sport,” said Rishel. “I also have classes for puppies to get them started.”
Rishel’s own dog JR, a 9-year-old Jack Russel Terrier that she and her husband rescued in 2018, simply enjoys splashing around with some of his favorite toys.
“He loves it,” said Rishel. “He loves swimming.”
Apart from the pool itself, the building is also heated, and sits on a half-acre, fenced-in area that dogs can use to play in, run around, or simply dry off after a dip in the pool.
