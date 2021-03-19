LEWISBURG — DIG Furniture Bank (DIG) will be hosting an upcycled online furniture auction fundraiser Saturday, May 29, to celebrate its one-year anniversary of providing furniture and household items to local families in need.
Fresh StART is now recruiting local artists to choose a piece of old furniture to “upcycle” into a unique piece of functional art to be purchased by the public. All profits will go directly towards the operations of the nonprofit organization.
“There is something beautiful about turning a worn down, tired piece of furniture into a priceless piece of art, giving it a second chance at a new life,” said Emily Gorski, founder. “It’s the perfect symbolism behind the restoration that providing furniture and household items can do to a family who is starting over after crisis. Fresh StART is an opportunity to have a piece of DIG in your own home to serve as a reminder of the life changing work that happens through second chances and a community of support.”
To learn more about Fresh StART, including how to become an artist or purchase a piece on May 29, visit www.digfb.org/fresh-start or email info@digfb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.