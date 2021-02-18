State Police At Selinsgrove No charges in fatal pedestrian vs. car accident
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No charges will be filed after state police wrapped an investigation into a fatal accident which occurred at 9:49 p.m. Feb. 4 along North Susquehanna Trail, south of Runyan Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A pedestrian, Kaylynn N. Selvey, 32, of New Cumberland, was struck by a northbound 2016 Nissan Versa driven by Shawn C. Spock, 51, of Middleburg, and a southbound 2004 Buick Century driven by Kieran J. Kenny, 22, of Pleasantville, N.Y., troopers noted. Selvey was crossing Susquehanna Trail from west to east and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI after a traffic stop at 12:52 a.m. Feb. 13 along Washington Avenue and South Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the 21-year-old man showed signs of impairment. The 2009 Huundai Elantra was stopped for alleged traffic violations. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a report of juveniles driving around in a parent’s vehicle.
The reported incident occurred at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 15 along Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County. A 2004 Pontiac was involved and the victim was a 43-year-old Middleburg woman, police reported.
A 14-year-old Middleburg boy was arrrested.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — A Hughesville man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a one-vehicle crash at 8:55 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 5600 block of Beaver Lake Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
At the site of the crash, troopers said an odor of alcohol was detected and Cameron J. Koons, 32, was taken into custody. A 2013 Ford Escape was allegedly involved. While traveling south, the vehicle went into the left lane and struck a utility pole, police noted.
Charges are pending toxicology tests.
DUI
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was stopped, troopers said, and the driver was determined to be under the influence.
The stop occurred at 3:45 p.m. Feb. 10 along Route 220 south and Harvest Street, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Cogan Station man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and later refused chemical testing, police reported.
A 2020 Chevrolet was stopped for an alleged moving violation at 1:18 a.m. Feb. 13 along East Third Street and Country Club Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Troopers said an odor of alcohol was detected, however the 33-year-old man refused to submit to testing. Charges are pending.
Hit and run
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — A Williamsport man sustained a suspected injury following a hit-and-run crash at 2:19 a.m. Feb. 13 along West Mountain Avenue, South Williamsport, Lycoming County.
A 2008 Mercedes-Benz S550 driven by Paul G. Stryker, 34, of Williamsport, was allegedly fleeing from state police when it struck the front left side of a legally parked 2019 Ford Econoline E350. Stryker was belted and sustained a possible injury, troopers noted. He will be cited with reckless driving.
Harassment
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a report of prowling at night at 3:47 a.m. Feb. 11 along Carriage Square, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
The victim was a 74-year-old Montoursville woman.
