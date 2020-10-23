LEWISBURG — “Disappointed” was the term the owner of a well-known dining spot used while discussing the failure of the State House to override a bill which would have often permitted restaurants to operate at significantly higher capacity.
Braden Klinger, Bull Run Tap House owner/operator, said after the COVID-19 shutdown and a sluggish summer, business was down about 50% for the year to date. The vetoed bill would have eliminated certification needed to operate at 50% capacity during the pandemic and reduced indoor service restrictions.
“You’re extremely disappointed that the first time the law was put onto the floor, it had the support necessary,” Klinger said. “You see the support in the House of Representatives, speaking for the constituents. But when it comes to actually acting on what your constituents want, then they fall more on party lines than what their constituents wanted.”
Klinger mused why some votes in the State House flipped from support to opposition. He suspected data, constituent comments or a promise from the governor’s office could have been behind the turnaround.
“They’re playing politics with people’s livelihoods,” he added. “Small businesses that are trying to provide for their families and trying to provide for their staff families as well. We’re being handcuffed (and) are still waiting for the data that is driving these decisions.”
Klinger added that his views were in line with the Pennsylvania Restaurants and Lodging Association, which had urged the governor to not veto House Bill 3125.
However, Mason Wu, Sushihanna Japanese Cuisine assistant manager, was concerned that the Lewisburg area was still at risk for a significant spread of coronavirus.
“The fact that there are continued restrictions on Lewisburg restaurants and Pennsylvania restaurants in general isn’t too big of a concern for us,” Wu said. “We are still continuing take-out (only) and not opting for dine-in.”
Wu added that about 30% to 40% of their business was already take-out. But dine-in service was not economically viable at 50% capacity limits.
“We are doing OK at the moment,” Wu added. “It is not as good as it was when we had both dine-in and take-out, but we are managing.”
Sushihanna may consider dine-in service when coronavirus positive test numbers retreat.
House Bill 3125, passed in September, would have permitted drink service at bars instead of tables and permitted alcohol sales without food sales. Provisions for exceeding the 50% capacity limit included adherence to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Rep. David Rowe (R-85), Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and Rep. Kurt Masser (R-107) each voted in favor of the veto override. However, it failed to gain the needed two-thirds majority by two votes (133-67).
