LEWISBURG — Within 5 minutes of a Friday evening shooting taking place in the parking lot at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, officials at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg had received notification of the incident.
Matt Exley, Evangelical’s Safety and Emergency Preparedness coordinator, said local hospital emergency managers are part of the Regional Healthcare Coalition.
The organization maintains a desk, which immediately alerts managers at other hospitals to situations which arise at neighboring facilities.
Exley said these notifications are vital for a number of reasons. First, neighboring hospitals are able to prepare in case an event is not isolated.
In addition, with another hospital on lockdown, neighboring facilities can prepare for the possibility of taking on incoming patients which can’t go to the locked-down facility.
Exley said Evangelical takes safety and security “obviously very seriously.”
“We regularly review our emergency plans and procedures, as well as security procedures,” Exley said. “We regularly keep a pulse on what’s going on in the community and the world, being able to pivot based on those things that are happening.”
Each new hospital employee is trained on safety procedures and protocols.
“All employees get annual training as well,” Exley said. “We also try to bring employees in when we have drills, as well.”
In a typical year, Exley said the hospital will conduct one full-scale drill involving community members, other hospitals, area fire departments and Union County Emergency Management.
In addition, tabletop exercises are conducted.
“We have one (tabletop exercise) coming up with hospice volunteers and staff members, in regards to an ice storm and how they would handle hospice patients (in a storm),” Exley said. “Between tabletop exercises and full-scale drills... we have 10 to 20 per year.”
In September, Evangelical Community Hospital held an active shooter drill at the Miller Center in Lewisburg.
“Geisinger received some ‘patients’ from that drill as well,” Exley said.
For hospital departments which weren’t able to participate in the drill, Exley said each department manager spoke with employees on how to respond in the event that an incident occurs involving a shooter.
He noted that the hospital maintains an all-hazards plan, which can be adapted to address numerous situations which could arise.
“Evangelical was only the second hospital in the state to be certified as storm ready,” Exley said.
He said the hospital earned the certification from the National Weather Service, which examined its trainings and procedures and determined the hospital was well prepared to handle a severe-weather event.
“We have to plan for other things, like mass casualty incidents, a large accident on the interstate... a group of farmworkers who may be working in the fields and get exposed to pesticides,” Exley said. “How do we handle the decontamination of those?”
While the hospital is prepared to address a variety of emergency incidents which may occur, it’s also ready to help staff members deal with the aftermath of tragic events.
“We do have resources at the ready if events happen,” Rachel Smith, vice president of People and Cultures at Evangelical Community Hospital, said. “We have an interdisciplinary group called Evan Cares... That was established as a way to support staff who may be involved in any kind of intense or adverse event.
“That could be something that happens with patients, with co-workers.”
Smith said hospital staff volunteer to be part of Evan Cares. Members have experience with “critical incidents.”
They meet, individually or in small groups, with fellow staff members in need of support following an incident.
Through the hospital’s employee assistance program, Smith said Evangelical works with a third-party vendor which is able to provide resources to individuals going through the grieving process.
“When someone experiences the death of a colleague, we provide support to that team,” Smith said. “The resources are available when they need them... Grief is very personal.”
She stressed that the hospital has the resources available to assist staff members through any stage of the grieving process.
Smith also noted that services are provided to staff members dealing with any type of incident, ranging from the death of a co-worker to a traumatic event involving a patient to any number of unexpected events which could occur at the hospital.
Exley said the hospital also keeps staff well informed to factors which could impact their work.
“We actually have taken the position of, before major winter storms, we get out information on the internal intranet so people can plan for the winter storm,” he said.
For example, he said staff are able to plan where they can stay after a shift ends in case the roads are not safe to travel on. They’re also able to coordinate a place to stay so they can report for their shift on time.
“In the summer, when we have tornado watches, we will send out that message to our employees, to allow them time to prepare,” Exley said.
