MIFFLINBURG — The fifth Annual “Celebration at the Farm” event held at the Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm July 17 went off without a hitch.
The annual event was canceled last year, like so many other outings, due to the pandemic. This year just over 200 visitors toured the farm and participated in heritage crafts. There was entertainment and community fellowship.
The farm is planning a yard sale fundraiser for Saturday, Aug. 7.
The yard sale will begin at 8 a.m. and will feature items ranging from antique glassware to kids clothing to like-new light fixtures. All funds raised at the yard sale will contribute to the programs for the 2022 season at the Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm. The farm is located between Penns Creek and New Berlin at 1175 Wildwood Road.
For more information, visit NollSpanglerNationalHistoricFarm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.