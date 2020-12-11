MIFFLINBURG — Though not exactly as in days of yore, the streets of Mifflinburg will again be ringing with holiday cheer.
Christmas in Mifflinburg, a small-scale holiday crafts festival will open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Saturday, Dec. 12 in an area encompassed by The Gutelius House Museum, the Elias Center and the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum (Fifth Street, Green Street, Quarry Road).
Organizers, including the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association (MHRA), the Gutelius House Museum and the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, agreed that a small event would be more practical in 2020. It would also make complying with state and federal social distancing requirements easier. Facial covering will be the best accessory to wear to the two-day event.
Activities, artisans, crafters will be plentiful. Hot coffee, hot chocolate and “toddies” will be available at the Elias Center. Artists with works at the Elias Center include Robert Hughes, Jane Albin, Valerie Moyer and others.
Crafters and vendors will be at the center and outdoors, including Pam Amig and a stock of Mona B handbags on Fifth Street.
Amig noted Mona B items are made from recycled material, such as plastic bottles and military tent canvas. Each item has a story about its material on the tag.
Amig, of Mifflintown, said the year has been weird, what with cancellation of many events in the midst of a pandemic. She found out about the event online and decided to sign up.
“I was never here before,” she said. “I love new places, I really do. Everybody in Mifflintown knows what I have, so all they have to do is call me up.”
Visitors to the Elias Center will see Barbara Bobatas of Montoursville with handcrafted jewelry items. Greek Stones, her business, started a few years ago.
“I just started wire-wrapping stones for pendants,” she said. “Then I’ve gradually gotten into bracelets, earrings and rings.”
Stones used in their natural state in many items were collected from the coastline of the Mediterranean, where Bobotas and her husband have a home and had been frequent visitors.
Other attractions include a visit from “Santa’s Reindeer” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Miffliburg Buggy Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.