LEWISBURG — Organizers recently noted there were still single and double rooms available for a trip to Ireland with BILL (Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning).
"The Irish Adventure: Belfast, Dublin and the Northwest Counties" led by Overseas Adventure Travel (OAT), was scheduled for departure on April 22, returning May 7, 2022. Base cost was $4,095 with discounts available for frequent OAT clients and $500 discount per person when code TABC 139 is used when ordering.
To book, call Overseas Adventure Travel from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 800-955-1925. Request the Irish Adventure for April 2022 with the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning group and mention group code G2-28415.
Deposit of $350 per person is required with travel protection plans available. Deposits can be paid using check or credit card (American Express excluded). Complimentary ground transportation from Lewisburg to JFK will be available.
