State Police At Selinsgrove 4-vehicle crash (injuries)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Several injuries were reported following a four-vehicle crash at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 21 along North Susquehanna Trail along the bridge, just north of Market Street, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
According to troopers, a driven by Brendalee D. Dalton, 25, of Penns Creek, was traveling south in a 2016 Toyota Corolla when it struck the rear of a 2012 Chevrolet driven by Derex A. Colon, 24, of Danville. Colon’s vehicle was then pushed into the rear of a 2013 Volkswagen Passat driven by Wilson Andujar, 45, of Middleburg, which was pushed into the rear of a vehicle driven by an unnamed driver, who allegedly fled the scene. All other drivers and passengers were belted. Harriet J. Dalton, 74, of Penns Creek, a passenger in the Toyota, Colon and a passenger in his vehicle, Alexis M. Edkin, 22, of Mifflinburg, all sustained suspected injuries, police noted.
Dalton will be cited with following too closely. Colon will be cited with false reports and Andujar was issued a warning for operation of vehicle without official certificate of inspection.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 3:01 p.m. Dec. 21 along Route 11 at Route 15 and North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Kristie L. Ellis, 53, of Tremont, allegedly “brake checked” while in the left turn lane and was struck from behind by a 2006 Subaru Impreza driven by Matthew A. Schuelke, 47, of Bloomsburg. No injuries were reported. Ellis will be cited with careless driving, police added.
Harassment
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — State police responded to a reported domestic at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 along Neitz Valley Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
No charges have been filed. A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was reportedly involved.
Harassment
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg man was arrested after he alleged threatened emergency medical personnel responding to a medical call.
The alleged incident was reported at 8:44 p.m. Dec. 24 along Route 104, Washington Township, Snyder County. Walter Long, 47, was arrested after he allegedly threatened the personnel responding to the call, police noted.
Harassment
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged harassment in the parking lot of the Midd-West Middle School parking lot.
The incident was reported at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 21 along Dock Hill Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Someone damaged the mailbox of an 85-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
The incident was reported between 12:01 a.m. Dec. 17 and 12:24 p.m. Dec. 22 along Route 204, Jackson Township, Snyder County. Damages were estimated at $50.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone smashed the rear window of a 2011 Dodge Journey belonging to a 24-year-old Sunbury woman.
The incident was reported between 12:30 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 23 in Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Receiving stolen property
SUNBURY — A 19-year-old Sunbury man was arrested for his alleged role in the theft of three handguns.
Tahkeim Hay was arrested and charged after an investigation, state police reported. The incident was reported at 2:10 p.m. Dec. 6 along Gas House Alley and Pennsylvania Alley, Sunbury, Northumberland County.
Theft of motor vehicle
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A gold Ford F-150 XlT belonging to Michael Bloodsworth, 46, of Mifflinburg, was reportedly stolen while it was parked along the roadway between Route 522 between Beavertown and Beaver Springs.
The alleged incident was reported between 11 p.m. Nov. 23 and 3:32 p.m. Dec. 9 in Franklin Township, Snyder County. The truck has Pa. registration ZPT-1395.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of $1,738 from a 25-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman.
The incident was reported at 2:21 p.m. Dec. 3 along Rome Court, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
SPRING TOWNSHIP — The personal information of a 36-year-old Beaver Springs man was used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The alleged incident was reported at 1:42 p.m. Dec. 7 along Route 235, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A fraudulent unemployment claim was made using the personal information of a 28-year-old Middleburg man, police reported.
The incident was reported at 10:44 a.m. Nov. 24 along Paxtonville Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
FARNKLIN TOWNSHIP — A fraudulent unemployment claim using the personal information of a 47-year-old Middleburg woman was made, police noted.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:41 a.m. Dec. 14 along Daddario Hill Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole the Social Security number of a 68-year-old Winfield man and opened a bank account.
The incident was reported at 5:27 p.m. Dec. 21 in Monroe Township. The account was halted and the victim was not liable for funds, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A Houston, Texas, woman was arrested and charged with DUI following a traffic stop at 12:22 a.m. Sept. 19 along I-180 westbound, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
A 2016 Toyota Corolla was stopped at which time Valencia Williams, 35, was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.
3-vehicle crash (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected injury following a three-vehicle crash at 4:13 p.m. Dec. 22 along East Third Street at Tinsman Avenue, Loyalsock Township, police reported.
Sarah E. Valencia, 30, of Williamsport, was traveling east in a 2008 Dodge Caravan the left lane when it turned left and struck a westbound 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Heather R. Brungard, 45, of Williamsport, which then struck a stationary 2016 Subaru Impreza driven by Brandon D. Thompson, 18, of Roaring Branch, police reported.
Brungard was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with an unspecified injury. She was issued a warning for restraint systems.
The other two drivers were belted. Valencia will be cited with vehicle turning left, police noted.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — One person sustained an unspecified injury following a two-vehicle crash at 12:48 p.m. Dec. 23 along Route 87, south of Lyons Barr Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
A 2017 Subaru Outback driven by Donita R. Ramin, 75, of Williamsport, was traveling south when her view became obstructed due to dust from a street cleaner driven by Douglas A. Seeley, 57, of Johnstown, police noted. The Outback struck the rear of the street cleaner, a 2020 Freightliner, police noted.
Ramin was belted and was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected injury. She was issued a warning fro driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 4:59 p.m. Dec. 6 along Route 405, west of Neidigs Drive, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
A 2019 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Tyler C. Zarr, 33, of Muncy, was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2016 Ford F-150 XLT drive by Walter Levan, 78, of Muncy, police reported. Both drivers were belted.
Zarr will be cited with following too closely.
Burglary
McNETT TOWNSHIP — State police investigated an alleged burglary said to have happened between 1 p.m. Oct. 24 and 9 p.m. Nov. 11 along Hardscrabble Road, McNett Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a Husqvarna 141 chainsaw valued at $125, DeWalt circular saw valued at $100, Ryobi cordless drill with drill bit set valued at $75 and a Bushnell spotting scope valued at $100 were taken from a 48-year-old Schwenksville man.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Williamsport woman was arrested for allegedly stealing various items from a 66-year-old Williamsport man between 9 a.m. Nov. 4 and 3 p.m. Nov. 7 along Waldman Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Items stolen included hamburger buns valued at $1.79; milk valued at $4.50; shredded cheese valued at $2.39; Nintendo Trigger with games valued at $500; and $450 cash, police noted.
Theft by deception
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly opened a fraudulent bank account using the personal information of a 67-year-old Muncy man.
The incident was reported at 1:45 p.m. Dec. 14 along Exchange Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident involving a contractor.
The incident was reported at 1:15 p.m. Nov. 12 along Route 184, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County. A $7,027 payment made to a contactor is being investigated.
Theft by deception
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating an identity theft involving a 38-year-old Montoursville woman.
The incident was reported between Dec. 8-20 along Quaker State Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged fraudulent unemployment benefits application.
The incident was reported between Sept. 4 and Dec. 21 along Larue Drive, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. The personal information of a 22-year-old Linden man was allegedly used.
