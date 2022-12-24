• Donna M. Beers and Donna M. Kesier to Sergiu Mihaita Marincas, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Rose Renovations and Property Management LLC to Jesse D. Newcomer, property in Watsontown, $200,000.
• SH Developments LLC to 551 Enterprise LLC, property in Milton, $1.
• Matthew Rabb and Trisha L. Rabb to DWG Properties LLC, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Brent A. Frey and Erica L. Frey to Elimsport DSP LLC, property in Watsontown, $200,000.
• Rafael E. Cornejo, Zherfhra R. Cornejo and Zherfhra R. James to David L. Miller and Miriam C. Miller, property in Milton, $156,000.
• Jacob T. Brobst and Emily H. Gibson to Mallory N. Reed and Gregory M. Olenginski, property in Milton, $1.
• Ronald S. Frey estate and Schuyler A. Frey exeuctor to Amos S. Fisher, Elmer S. Fisher and Benuel S. Fisher, property in Delaware Township, $153,700.
• Dale L. Winder, Karen A. Winder and Karen A. Barto to Dale L. Winder and Karen A. Winder, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Stewart Dale Sheets and Lou Ann Sheets to Carl L. Pardoe, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Timothy M. Herman to Edard Taranto and Elaine Taranto, property in Milton, $1.
• Marlin S. Ebersole and Elva J. Ebersole to Devin Esch and Madeline Esch, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Ray W. Rugh and Patsy A. Rugh to Patsy Ann Rugh Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Randall R. Rugh trustee and Michael A. Rugh trustee, property in Milton, $1.
• Mary C. Poremsky to Irrevocable Grantor Turst and Melissa A. Renn trustee, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Jason A. Hommel and Stacy L. Hommel to Tyler Maddy, property in Delaware Township, $60,000.
• Harris E. Menges and Deborah A. Menges to Warrior Run Area School District, property in Lewis Township, $5,000.
• Ali Youssef Makki and Sima Jaroudy to Chvon Fenty, property in Mount Carmel, $21,000.
• John R. Heim estate, Ruth S. Knarr administrator and Charles Heim administrator to Skyward LLC, property in Zerbe Township, $4,000.
• Harold D. Molyneaux and Nancy P. Molyneaux to Beliza LLC, property in Riverside, $120,000.
• Capital Projects LLC to Ked Enterprise Inc., property in Mount Carmel, $5,000.
• Loretta D. Shipman estate and Colleen K. Stoner executrix to Colleen K. Stoner, Jeffrey L. Shipman and David G. Shipman, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Randy L. Eveland to Randy L. Eveland and Sarah E. Eveland, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Steven R. Delbo to Karissa Schoonover and Shane F. Larkin, property in Kulpmont, $78,000.
• Patsy A. Donovan estate and Linda Carodiskey executrix to Mickey Koppenaver and Christina Koppenhaver, property in Zerbe Township, $20,000.
• Jamie Gunther to Sharon L. Czuk, property in Coal Township, $35,000.
• Jodi Schick to Ronald L. Gay and Deana M. Gay, property in Sunbury, $148,000.
• Mitchell F. Green estate, Mitchell Green, Jennifer Johnston and Jennifer Johnstone to Orbson Holdings LLC, property in Coal Township, $59,000.
• Patrick M. Mcginn to Melquiadez Javier Gonzelez and Victor Perez, property in Mount Carmel Township, $10,000.
• First Columbia Bank and Trust Company to James Real Estate Enterprises LLC, property in Kulpmont, $20,000.
• Michael W. Terry estate and Gloria A. Caufield Administratrix to James Real Estate Enterprises LLC, property in Kulpmont, $29,500.
• Cole W. Lubold to Shannon A. Smith, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Lorrie Zarek to Dianan V. Fernandez and Manuel Fernandez, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Christopher Fausnaught and Michelle Fausnaught to Michelle Fausnaught, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Michael J. Burns and Lauri A. Burns to Jason A. Herrold and Colin J. Herrold, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Alice M. Dyer to Alice M. Dyer and Jeremy S. Haas, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Alice M. Dyer to Wyatt T. Bradigan and Maverick C. Bradigan, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Rodney J. Lynn and Melody Lynn to Jeffrey S. Hummer and Theresa A. Dunkle, property in Rush Township, $200,000.
• Cande Realty Services LLC to Modern Monoply Inc., property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Mary E. Nestico to Gerald Darwell, Robert Kinlen and Darwell Darwell, property in Coal Township, $90,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, David Hughes and Eileen Hughes to James Matthew Gilreath and Claudia L. Gilreath, property in Mount Carmel, $4,900.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Edward C. Pryzblinski, Josephine H. Pryzblinski, Edward C. Pryzblinski and Josephine H. Pryzblinski Revocable Trust Agreement to James Matthew Gilreath and Claudia L. Gilreath, property in Mount Carmel, $3,800.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Beverly Jane Cornell to Evan J. Bingaman, property in Point Township, $13,448.22.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Craig Warren Miller and Josephine J. Miller to Pennforest LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $7,500.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Mary Theresa Maliha Trust to Pennforest LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $6,300.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Frank Brosh Jr. and Sharon Brosh to Pennforest LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $2,200.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Frank Brosh Jr. and Sharon Brosh to Pennforest LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $6,500.
• Ronald Kwiatkowski to Rhonda Romano, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Joseph A. Mazzatesta to Townsend Realty Inc., property in Coal Township, $25,000.
• Storm Investment Properties Limited Company to TXR LLC, property in Coal Township, $25,000.
• Stefane Pufnak to 5M Group 6 LLC, property in Shamokin, $48,000.
• Jose Ariel Perez to Edia M. Cruz, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
• Jose Ariel Perez Martinez and Joel Raul Nunez Liriano to Elizabeth Disla Liriano, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
• Jose Ariel Perez Martinez to Moises Dominguez Villanueva, property in Shamokin, $4,000.
• Jose Ariel Perez to Luis M. Lantigua Portalatin, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
• Jose Ariel Per to Manzueta Transportation Inc., property in Shamokin, $21,000.
• Jeffrey E. Gemberling and Alicia D. Gemberling to Alicia D. Gemberling, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Paul E. Long and Susan M. Long to Steven Young and Tara R. Young, property in Ralpho Township, $180,000.
• Louis E. Costa estate and Diane M. Costa administratrix to Diane M. Costa, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Lloyd Edward Wehry Jr. executor and Lloyd Wehry Sr. estate to Lloyd E. Wehry Jr., Betty E. Klinger and Thomas C. Wehry, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery Association of Lower Augusta Township to Dennis Powell and Julie Powell, property in Lower Augusta Township, $4,000.
• Barbara A. Tentromono estate, Renee Tentromono co-administrator and Gina M. Nejedly co-administrator to Infinite Property Ventures LLC, property in Shamokin, $4,500.
• Anthony Joseph Welsh III to Kyle Deitrich, property in Mount Carmel, $85,000.
• John J. Forbes to Erica Troup, property in Coal Township, $2,400.
• Jennifer R. Kremer, Todd Benner and Lisa Elaine Benner to Jennifer R. Kremer, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Latsha Properties LLC to Ebani Lewis and Jerome Edwars, property in Sunbury, $160,000.
• James W. Temple and Katherine A. Temple to Michael L. Campbell and Michelle L. Seltner, property in Rockefeller Township, $600.
• Kaynn e. Busshaus to Tea M. Wiand, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Guy E. Ferster and Jean M. Ferster to Doyle L. Ferster and Celste M. Ferster, property in Washington Township, $1.
8 Marcel Ferrere and Melissa Ann Jones Ferrere to William M. Cousins, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $15,000.
