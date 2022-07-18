MILTON — Friends, family, volunteers and supporters gathered at the Milton Lutheran Church on Sunday to celebrate the graduation of 11 participants from the Getting Ahead in the Valley Program, a 19-week curriculum designed to teach skills and provide community support to residents facing economic hardship.
Joined by members of the Getting Ahead board of directors, as well as past graduates of the program, Rose Williams, founder of Getting Ahead, addressed the audience prior to the presentation of graduation certificates, highlighting the achievements of the graduates in the face of often tumultuous struggles in the home, workplace and community.
“They put in a lot of effort just getting here every week. I really give them a lot of kudos for their motivation, their persistence and their willingness to learn,” said Williams. “Once they go through the 19 weeks they really feel like confident learners and they really want more. It takes a lot of support to get ahead.”
Other speakers at the event included Pastor Gary Schaeffer, of the Milton Lutheran Church; Emily Gorksi, founder of DIG Furniture Bank; Connie Temple, 2021 Getting Ahead graduate; and Karl Catherman, 2022 Getting Ahead class speaker.
Sally Wilver, one of the graduating participants honored at the ceremony, said the program has proven to be an invaluable resource to her, opening avenues to new opportunities and information.
“I’ve had so much support from the other girls and guys. If you need somebody to help you find childcare, or housing, anything, they’ll help you. Coming into it, it really surprised me. It’s very educational, I think everybody should have it,” said Wilver.
After participants complete the program curriculum they can then work through additional financial literacy and nutrition programs, and continue to attend the program as Staying Ahead members, which Wilver said she plans to do.
“Ever since I started it’s been amazing. It’s a good support system, we have a lot of people going through the same thing so we can all relate,” said Shannon Dawson, another Getting Ahead graduate. “There’s just a lot of information that I’ve learned, a lot of good resources. If we ever have issues we know who to turn to, so it’s been a good journey over the past weeks.”
“It makes us feel like we’re a part of something. A lot of people here don’t have a lot of people and so it really makes us feel good about what we accomplished,” Dawson added of the graduation ceremony.
The Getting Ahead in the Valley program recently announced its expansion into Sunbury, thanks in part to the allocation of American Rescue Plan funds by the city. With the first class session held last week, Williams said the group has already seen higher-than-expected enrollment and that the program will work to accommodate as many residents as possible in its mission to improve economic outcomes for its participants.
“It shows you the need and the desire to try and have a better life,” Williams said. “We’re expanding, growing and getting better. We’re making improvements all the time and we get more community support every year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.