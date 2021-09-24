Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Truck
Race: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 9 p.m., FS1
--
Series: IMSA
Race: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
Track: Streets of Long Beach (street course, 1.968 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 5 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Alsco Uniforms 302
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 7 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Russian Grand Prix
Track: Sochi Autodrum (street course, 3.634 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 8 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
Track: Streets of Long Beach (street course, 1.968 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: South Point 400
Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 7 p.m., NBCSN
