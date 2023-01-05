Casey announces cancer diagnosis

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced Thursday that, in December, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
“While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said, in a statement. "In the coming months I will undergo surgery, after which I am expected to make a full recovery. I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead.”
