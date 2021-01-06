MIFFLINBURG — Photos of a robbery suspect were circulated Wednesday afternoon following a convenience store hold up reported the evening before.
The alleged robbery was called in at about 9:36 p.m. Tuesday at the Sunoco Quick Stop at 58 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg. The only suspect mentioned was a stocky male wearing a dark hoodie-style sweatshirt or jacket. The suspect allegedly displayed a knife and demanded money.
The suspect fled the store after the attendant opened the cash register and turned over an undetermined amount of cash. It was not known if the suspect continued on foot or used a vehicle.
Photos of the suspect, matching the description in the report, were circulated and posted on Facebook. Mifflinburg Chief Jeffrey Hackenburg said store ownership had to be contacted before the images could be retrieved.
Mifflinburg Police were assisted by Pennsylvania State Police and the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department. Anyone with information is asked call Mifflinburg Police at 570-996-1027.
