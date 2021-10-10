WILLIAMSPORT — Gemini KB Systems has established an annual scholarship at Pennsylvania College of Technology for students enrolled in a range of manufacturing-related programs.
The Philadelphia-based company is a Corporate Tomorrow Maker partner of Penn College.
The Gemini Bakery Equipment Corporation Scholarship will award $1,500 to a first-year student who is enrolled full time in one of the following majors: manufacturing engineering technology; automated manufacturing technology; machine tool technology; mechatronics technology; electronics & computer engineering technology: robotics & automation emphasis; automation engineering technology: mechatronics technology; automation engineering technology: robotics & automation; and engineering design technology.
To be eligible, students must also have a residence in Pennsylvania, Maryland or Delaware; have a minimum GPA of 3.0; have completed the Penn College scholarship application; and have been recipients of the scholarship in previous years (including completion of the Penn College scholarship application annually).
“Gemini Bakery Equipment Corporation is aware of the constant need for individuals that possess the knowledge and skills necessary to support and grow manufacturing in America,” said Carl Krause, vice president operations. “We recognize Pennsylvania College of Technology as an outstanding educator that has developed programs providing students with the problem-solving and critical thinking skills that enable them to have an immediate and positive impact in their fields. We are proud to be a corporate partner and make it possible for students to have access to their programs.”
“Gemini KB Systems’ scholarship will provide the financial support that is essential for so many of our students to achieve success and earn their degrees,” said Chris S. Macdonald, assistant director of corporate relations. “They value the advanced technology curriculum that Penn College provides and recognize the skills that our students bring to industry leaders like Gemini KB Systems. Their commitment to our students and programs is greatly appreciated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.